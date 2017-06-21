Michael Vick: The NFL has done a great job on player safety

Not every retired NFL player is criticizing the league over concussions.
Michael Vick said this morning on Mike & Mike that he believes the league is sincere about reducing brain injuries and that during his time in the NFL, which began in 2001 and ended when he couldn’t find a team to sign him in 2016, the league took big strides to keep players safer.
“I think the National Football League has done a great job in terms of player safety and wanting to make sure the concussion protocol was A-1. And I think they’ve done a great job of that. You can barely finish a game if you show any symptoms or any signs of concussions,” Vick said.
Vick, who missed six games with a concussion when he was the Eagles’ starting quarterback in 2012, made his comments just days after Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis said players feel taken advantage of by the NFL on concussions.
