Norv Turner not ruling out a return to coaching at some point

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 21, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

Norv Turner’s taking a year off, sort of, but he won’t be far from football.

The longtime coach won’t be on a sideline in the fall for the first time since 1975, but he’s staying connected with the game and isn’t ruling out a return to the profession.

Turner told Alex Marvez and Bill Polian on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he’s going to be attending several NFL training camps and “four or five” colleges.

“I’ve had a couple (coaches) reach out to me and ask if I could come in for two or three days to just visit and maybe help a little bit or give some opinions,” Turner said. “I’m open to continue coaching in the future. A lot of that would depend on the opportunity.”

Turner left the Vikings in midseason last year, and hasn’t taken another job since (though that’s not for a lack of options).

Among his planned stops this fall will be Michigan, where his son Scott was hired as an offensive analyst. It might not hurt for him to swing by Carolina either, where his brother Ron was just hired as an offensive consultant.