Patriots offered David Harris more than the Jets did

The specific details of the contract to be signed by linebacker David Harris with the Patriots inevitably will come out. For now, they’re not.
But here’s what we know, per a source with knowledge of the situation: The Patriots offered Harris more than the Jets did on a reduced deal, before the Jets cut him.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick was one of six coaches who spoke with Harris last week. Ultimately, he chose to visit the Patriots today. And he signed with them today. The contract already has been negotiated; this was simply a matter of confirming that Harris and the Patriots are a fit.
And they are. He’ll be their first true middle linebacker since Jerod Mayo, and he decided that he was only going to continue his career if he had a chance to win a Super Bowl.
Harris, we’re told, doesn’t need the money. He’s playing at this point for love of game and legacy. He’ll have a chance to add to it with the Patriots, and he’ll have two shots at the Jets along the way.
Waiting for the eventual comments, “Belichick just wanted to steal the Jets playbook.” Like the jets have a playbook. And if they do, the Pats probably know it better than the Jets.
3-4 MLB on 1st and 2nd downs. With the money offered, you’d like to think they have something in mind for him.
I wonder if this means Hightower sees more time at 3-4 OLB now with Elandon Roberts and Harris down the middle at MLB?
Cool. I was sort of hoping this would happen. Fills a need. Plus I like the added bonus of singing other AFC East guys that have been competing in the AFC East for some time now. They have prior experience vs the division we are trying to win. I like it.
textbook Patriots move…get a guy who is sick of playing for a trash franchise and only wants one thing at this point….to win a ring…
if he doesn’t “need the money” then why didn’t he accept the Jets reduced offer?
not a pats fan (far from it) but I respect them: this signing illustrates perfectly why the Patriots have their success, and the Jets have their failures…
This is going to wind up being the deepest team in the history of the NFL, if it’s not already. And that’s on top of already being one of the most talented. Sucks for the rest of us haha…
