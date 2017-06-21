Patriots offered David Harris more than the Jets did

Posted by Mike Florio on June 21, 2017, 10:41 AM EDT

The specific details of the contract to be signed by linebacker David Harris with the Patriots inevitably will come out. For now, they’re not.

But here’s what we know, per a source with knowledge of the situation: The Patriots offered Harris more than the Jets did on a reduced deal, before the Jets cut him.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was one of six coaches who spoke with Harris last week. Ultimately, he chose to visit the Patriots today. And he signed with them today. The contract already has been negotiated; this was simply a matter of confirming that Harris and the Patriots are a fit.

And they are. He’ll be their first true middle linebacker since Jerod Mayo, and he decided that he was only going to continue his career if he had a chance to win a Super Bowl.

Harris, we’re told, doesn’t need the money. He’s playing at this point for love of game and legacy. He’ll have a chance to add to it with the Patriots, and he’ll have two shots at the Jets along the way.