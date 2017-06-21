Plenty of receiving duos are great; which is the best?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 21, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

Offenses that boast a pair of high-end receivers have a tremendous edge, because it’s impossible to double-team both of them. On Wednesday, former Colts punter and Barstool Sports contributor Pat McAfee and I teamed up to pick the best 1-2 punch at receiver in the league during PFT Live.

We disagreed, as the video demonstrates. One of us went with Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson of the Buccaneers, while the other opted for Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant.

And that shouldn’t be viewed as a slight to the many other great receiving duos, from Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall to Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree to Brandin Cooks and Julian Edelman to Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith to Golden Tate and Marvin Jones to Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills (or Jarvis Landry and DeVante Parker) to Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb (or Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams . . . or Randall Cobb and Davante Adams) to several others that are or have the potential to be great.

