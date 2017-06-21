Report: Raiders, Derek Carr close to deal worth $25 million per year

The Raiders are close to finalizing a deal with Derek Carr that will pay the quarterback $25 million per year, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Per Schefter, the sides still are finalizing language, but the record deal could be announced by the end of the week.
Reports earlier this month indicated Carr was on his way to becoming the first quarterback to make $25 million annually, and it appears that day is closer than ever. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has an average annual paycheck of $24.594 million per season, currently the highest. Carson Palmer and Drew Brees also make more than $24 million per season.
Carr, who is scheduled to make $977,519 in base salary in 2017, has insisted he wanted to complete a deal before training camp to avoid distractions.
With the escalation in QB salaries, the smart strategy is either play the franchise tag game like Cousins or sign a deal for no more than 3 years.
He’s a great young QB and in this day and age you have to pay to keep him and Reggie is not going to let him go to another team and someone has to be the highest paid QB. It might as well be a good kid like this.
NWI – Not Worth It
That’s the sound of Oakland’s window closing now that they’ve wasted Carr’s freebie years with the team.
He’s more than worth it! Next Reggie has to get Mack signed to a deal so we got a stud on both sides of the ball!
One Nation! Raider Nation
I would choose to build a team around Andrew Luck but if he wasn’t there the next up would be Carr. Hope he brings the OAKLAND RAIDERS a Super Bowl before they leave
That’s a lot of poker chips! Casinos will be flying helicopters to your home to pick you up. Enjoy Vegas!
Brady makes a lot less… Something that doesnt get much air time is the fact that Brady makes a lot less than his peers, which allows the Pats to spend, or not spend, on a lot of other guys.
Has Vegas posted odds? … Raiders are a joke, and the dark hole innuendo just went out the window… Support a team that’s about to screw ya…what a bunch of clowns…
Good player, but is being anointed to soon I think. Not worth that kind of money.
$25M for a guy with zero playoff wins……Andy Dalton 2.0
great, now let’s pay Stafford $25,000,001 so he can see he’s the highest paid guy and move forward.
Always good to see possible challengers lock up huge sums in giant contracts, because those teams rarely figure out how to spread the rest of their money around wisely.
Signed,
Pats fan
Not bad for a guy that has a sub .500 career winning record, no playoffs wins and no division titles. Good job DC! You are awesome!
Way too soon. This is going to haunt the Raiders.
I’m a Chiefs fan but think this guy is worth every penny. Wish we had him. Good job by the Raiders to get this done.
Like there was any doubt it would get done!
To those saying Carr isnt worth it, think about where the Raiders were before Carr came compared to where they are now. He may not be solely responsible but he is a HUGE part of the Raiders resurgence. He is the best thing to happen to the Raiders on the field in the last 40 years.
raiders and detroit lions are done
QBs should be a seperate area of salary cap
redclaw1314 says:
Jun 21, 2017 2:48 PM
With the escalation in QB salaries, the smart strategy is either play the franchise tag game like Cousins or sign a deal for no more than 3 years.
If it were baseball, where contracts are guaranteed, maybe, but I don’t agree with that strategy in the NFL. The teams still hold all the power. They’ll have to pay him a large guaranteed amount, up front, but not much else is guaranteed. Not to mention, if he’s an elite QB in 3 years, $25 mill will be a discount.
No money for Mack. Sorry!
So many are so quick to hate. If he was your qb you’d love him. Lot of up side. The media is who’s quick to claim him being the next great thing. Time will tell. Remember how Kap was over hyped. Raider Nation knows better. Window just opened. Relax haters, it isn’t closing anytime soon. Get used to it.
I am constantly struck by the narrowness of the vision of most commentators and fans. Carr is set to become the face of the franchise for the move to Las Vegas so he will take less than he could leverage if he played a Cousins strategy. Football is his day job but he will have endorsement deals that dwarf those most QBs get (and a far friendlier tax regime in a few years). Ultimately he will reap the same enormous rewards from outside the NFL business deals that Brady has seen in New England!