Spencer Ware emerging as a leader for the Chiefs

Posted by Mike Florio on June 21, 2017, 10:14 AM EDT

Jamaal Charles is gone. So is Jeremy Maclin. Alex Smith may be, sooner than later.

So where will the leadership come from in Kansas City? One person ready to take the reins will be running back Spencer Ware.

“There’s a lot of responsibility as far as showing leadership out here on the field and off the field,” Ware recently said, via the team’s official website. “No pressure though. I go out there every day and work how I was when I was behind Marshawn [Lynch] in Seattle and how I did when I was behind Jamaal [Charles] when I came here. It’s the same mindset and the same work ethic, I’m just a little bit older and a little more mature.”

In Ware’s second season, he gained 921 yards in 14 regular-season games. The 25-year-old Cincinnati native enters his third season as the No. 1 option on the depth chart. Whether and to what extent Ware builds on his 2016 performance depends on the skills and abilities of Charcandrick West and rookie Kareem Hunt.