Theft and battery charges against Matt Elam dropped

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 21, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

Matt Elam’s in less trouble than he was previously, but he still doesn’t have a job.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun, grand theft and domestic battery charges against the former Ravens safety have been dropped. Court papers showed that there was a lack of evidence and an uncooperative victim, which kept prosecutors from pursuing the case.

Elam was arrested in May, and also faces charges of marijuana possession with the intent to sell or deliver and possession of hydrocodone from February. Those charges still stand.

That’s part of the reason the Ravens didn’t move to keep the former first-rounder. If any team did show interest, they’d do so knowing he’s still subject to punishment under the league’s personal conduct policy, even without a criminal conviction.