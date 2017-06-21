Whitney Mercilus has figured out how to get to the QB

Posted by Charean Williams on June 21, 2017, 6:19 PM EDT

It took awhile, but Whitney Mercilus has figured out how to get to the quarterback: Any way possible.

Mercilus made 18 sacks his first three seasons combined. Not bad, but not what the Texans expected after making him a first-round choice in 2012. In his past 25 games, though, Mercilus has 19.5 sacks using a variety of moves.

“He can beat you several ways,” Texans linebackers coach Bobby King said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “He can beat you with speed; he can beat you with power; he can also drop; he can rush over the center, the guard, the tackle. He’s just a hard matchup, and he’s a true pro, too. He really studies the game, and he’s a good football player.”

Mercilus, who holds the franchise record with six postseason sacks led the Texans with 7.5 sacks last season, should see fewer double teams this season with J.J. Watt returning from from back surgery.