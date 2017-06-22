Alterraun Verner thinks he’ll find a team this summer

Posted by Josh Alper on June 22, 2017, 8:58 AM EDT

When last we heard about free agent cornerback Alterraun Verner, he was working out for the Jaguars in hopes of finding a home for the 2017 season.

That workout did not result in a contract and a report from Jacksonville said that Verner, who was released by the Buccaneers early in the offseason, was not in good shape when he got on the field for the Jags. That may explain why Verner is one of the few members of PFT’s Hot 100 free agents still without a team, but he said on Sirius XM NFL Radio this week that he expects that to change soon.

“I’ve worked out for a few teams including the Jaguars. I feel very confident something will happen come late summer,” Verner said.

Verner didn’t play very well in Tampa, but would give a team some experienced depth in camp this summer. That wouldn’t come with a guarantee beyond the chance to compete for a roster spot, although that’s not insignificant for a player who remains unsigned with June drawing to a close.