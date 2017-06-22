Andy Reid signs extension with Chiefs

The Raiders signed their quarterback to a contract extension on Thursday and one of their AFC rivals has done the same with their head coach.
The Chiefs announced that they have reached agreement on a new deal with Andy Reid, who was in the fifth and final year of his current contract. There were no terms announced.
“I’d like to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for the opportunity to continue my coaching career here in Kansas City,” Reid said in a statement. “We’ve made quite a bit of progress over the last four seasons, but we are not done yet. We are going to continue to work towards our ultimate goal of winning championships. I’ve been blessed by the support of the community, our fans, the Hunt family and the entire Chiefs staff. I’m looking forward to the years ahead as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.”
Reid has gone 43-21 in four seasons with the Chiefs and has taken the team to the playoffs in three of those years. The extension will give him a chance to improve on those totals while overseeing the expected transition from Alex Smith to 2017 first-round pick Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.
Who did they sign to manage the clock for him?
One of my all time faves.
Still dissappointed Ron Wolf let him get away after 1998.
Hope he gets another Ring before he takes off the head set.
So Chiefs fans have more years to look forwards to pretty good teams that fail to show the slightest sense of urgency at the biggest moments of the biggest games.
As you watch them stroll to the huddle, take their time and stroll to the line when you’re down by 10 and only 2 or 3 minutes left you’ll be screaming at the TV to get their rear ends moving.