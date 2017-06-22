Cam Newton is a great leader, unless he isn’t

Cam Newton makes people stupid.
And sometimes, he makes them say things which are the opposite of things they said previously.
In a classic case of late-June hot-takery, former NFL defensive lineman Booger McFarland has declared Panthers quarterback Cam Newton a phony.
“People I talk to in Carolina tell me Cam’s not a leader and not well liked by a lot of his teammates,” McFarland said, via Ross Tucker.
The cool thing about this is, a year ago, McFarland said on ESPN Radio that Newton was the “Best young leader in all of sports right now.”
So, not to pick on Booger (see what I did there?), but which is it?
Certainly circumstances and opinions can change, and McFarland can easily claim he’s learned things in the last year he didn’t know previously. And if that’s the case, then at least one of his opinions was ill-informed and irresponsible.
Now we’ll just wait to see which one he claims, which will probably depend on whether Newton plays like an MVP again.
We now return you to your regular summer programming.
Only you, bud. The rest of us know that Cam is overrated. Wouldn’t even jump on a fumble to help his team. Then cries like a little baby about everything. Cam is annoying.
It’s pretty simple, a leader doesn’t decide not to jump on a fumbled ball in ANY game, much less the Super Bowl.
MKC is a hack.. unless she isn’t
I live in Charlotte and I can tell you for a fact he is not liked as well as some may think.
He throws 8 yard passes a million miles an hour even if a guy is wide open. That’s not great leadership.
That refusal to recover the fumble in the SB tells all. A leader would, without hesitation, jump on that ball.
Cam does not fit in any of the usual boxes…. deal with it. It is not about the color of his skin or the way he dresses, he is just different. He does great things for the community here in Charlotte. Being different does not make him a good or bad leader, just a different type of leader. People still spew hate on him because the want him to conform to way a a typical QB acts. Not going to happen.