 Skip to content

Chiefs fire G.M. John Dorsey

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 22, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT
AP

In a surprise announcement at what is ordinarily the slowest time of the year in the NFL, the Chiefs have fired General Manager John Dorsey.

The Chiefs issued a statement saying Dorsey is out.

“I notified John that we would not be extending his contract beyond the 2017 season, and after consideration, we felt it was in his best interests and the best interests of the team to part ways now,” owner Clark Hunt said in a statement.

That announcement came about half an hour after the Chiefs announced that head coach Andy Reid has signed a contract extension. That will obviously lead to speculation that perhaps Dorsey and Reid weren’t on the same page, and that Reid won a power struggle within the organization. Dorsey recently made the surprising decision to cut an old favorite of Reid’s, Jeremy Maclin.

Dorsey is the third G.M. to be fired this offseason, following Washington’s Scot McCloughan and Buffalo’s Doug Whaley.

Permalink 38 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Kansas City Chiefs, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
38 Responses to “Chiefs fire G.M. John Dorsey”
  1. sbchampsagain says: Jun 22, 2017 4:17 PM

    It’s a shame he didn’t get fired via voicemail the way he did Maclin.

  2. vusnu says: Jun 22, 2017 4:18 PM

    Rumors have been floating that Dorsey may be going back to Green Bay. We shall see.

  3. twoteamsforlosangeles says: Jun 22, 2017 4:19 PM

    2017…Year of the power struggle. Hope this doesn’t come back to bite the Chiefs in the arse when Andy gets exposed in the playoffs again…

  4. beavertonsteve says: Jun 22, 2017 4:20 PM

    I’m guessing he answered the phone.

  5. ldbeachtecorion61 says: Jun 22, 2017 4:21 PM

    About Damn TIME!!
    Now if only the Vikings would do the same thing to Rick Spielman!

  6. bobthebillsfan says: Jun 22, 2017 4:21 PM

    Technically you are correct that Dorsey is the 3rd GM to be fired this off season. But remember, the Colts’ off season started before the playoffs and the architect of that great squad was fired in December.

    Ironically, Ryan Grigson is in Cleveland now, Go figure.

  7. tylawspick6 says: Jun 22, 2017 4:22 PM

    good move..he was a terrible hire

    pioli left him with some good stuff
    but some gms do not get the market
    and salary allocation at all

    caserio appears to be in line for a potential
    very wise move for kc

  8. kcflake says: Jun 22, 2017 4:23 PM

    Wow. John Dorsey was a Solid GM. I hope they know what they are doing.

  9. aarons444 says: Jun 22, 2017 4:24 PM

    That will obviously lead to speculation that perhaps Dorsey and Reid weren’t on the same page, and that Reid won a power struggle within the organization
    ===

    Was there a struggle?

    Reid was hired before Dorsey. I take that to mean Reid would have bottom line say on personnel.

  10. ak185 says: Jun 22, 2017 4:24 PM

    That’s actually pretty unexpected. He had been doing a decent job-my guess is that PFT’s right. Reid and Dorsey must not have gotten along.

    I wonder if they had Maclin make the call…?

  11. kcflake says: Jun 22, 2017 4:29 PM

    Would have been Nice for this to happen when we could still promote Chris Ballard. Brain Dead Stuff going on here.

  12. gbpackfan3 says: Jun 22, 2017 4:29 PM

    WOW!! I wonder if Reid is gonna take over HC/GM duties…Dorsey a top 10 GM in the league imo. Although I think he botched the Maclin decision, probably was the final straw with KC

  13. 23rdusernameused says: Jun 22, 2017 4:30 PM

    reid is the new gm, shocker, NOT! Great in the reg season, minus clock mgmt and play calling skills, crap in the playoffs!
    have fun kc!
    -eagles fan since ’84

  14. nsawins says: Jun 22, 2017 4:31 PM

    Has Andy ever won anything?????????

  15. gbatap says: Jun 22, 2017 4:32 PM

    Timing is very odd. If this had been in the works for awhile you have to imagine they dont let Ballard walk. Something tells me Reid wasn’t very fond of Dorsey and the Maclin move was the last straw or the only straw.

  16. lukedunphysscienceproject says: Jun 22, 2017 4:33 PM

    sbchampsagain says:
    Jun 22, 2017 4:17 PM
    It’s a shame he didn’t get fired via voicemail the way he did Maclin.
    =======

    Enough with this. I mean, seriously.

    It was not the intent of the Chiefs to cut him via voicemail. They called him to give him the news and he didn’t answer the phone because he was on a plane.

    What if they had chosen not to leave him a voicemail and then the news had leaked out to the media? Would it have been better for him to find out he was cut by seeing it on ESPN?

    They wanted him to hear it from them, and did what they had to do.

  17. aarons444 says: Jun 22, 2017 4:36 PM

    Rumors have been floating that Dorsey may be going back to Green Bay.
    ===

    Ted Thompson is only 63 years old, and Eliot Wolf has the EXACT same personnel backround as Dorsey.

    I guess if the Packers Executive Committee isn’t willing to give Wolf the reigns at his age (35).. or whenever that time comes in the next few years.

    Ijust don’t see it. It’s not a natural fit at this point for Dorsey to return. Not unless Thompson is through.

  18. exinsidetrader says: Jun 22, 2017 4:37 PM

    “What time is it?”
    — Andy Reid

  19. mball13 says: Jun 22, 2017 4:37 PM

    Seems like an odd fire since he’s built a very good roster. Must be some underlying power struggle.

  20. firerogergoodellnow says: Jun 22, 2017 4:39 PM

    Did he find out by a voicemail message?

  21. lscratchingthesurface says: Jun 22, 2017 4:41 PM

    Ballard was the one we should have kept!!! Hope Hunt has some potential hires.

  22. raiddawgz says: Jun 22, 2017 4:46 PM

    Dorsey had a good eye for talent. We’ll see how this works out for KC. Bad move imo.

  23. tylawspick6 says: Jun 22, 2017 4:47 PM

    I am always laughing at these supposed great protege types who get hired away from supposed side-arms of these supposed great GMs.

    Ted Thompson hasn’t had a defense in almost a decade yet somehow Glenn Dorsey is to be considered great?

    And now, Ballard in Indy? Laughable.

    Why don’t you win a division first and then pretend you’re pretty good?

  24. aarons444 says: Jun 22, 2017 4:47 PM

    Has Andy ever won anything?????????
    ===

    Super Bowl in 1996 as an assistant in Green Bay
    2nd among active coaches in wins

    Hasn’t won a Super Bowl as a head coach, but he was responsible for 2 pretty impressive turnarounds in Philly and KC.

  25. 6ball says: Jun 22, 2017 4:51 PM

    .
    With Dorsey fired and Ballard gone to the Colts, I wonder who’s going to make the personnel decisions? It’s a mystery.
    .

  26. sire703 says: Jun 22, 2017 4:54 PM

    Now if Andy Reid would give up that clipboard…

    He’s still a good coach, but the game has passed him by.

  27. sjsmarts1 says: Jun 22, 2017 4:55 PM

    Pretty crazy to let your GM trade away a future first round pick and pick QB of future then fire a few months after.

  28. southpaw79 says: Jun 22, 2017 4:57 PM

    From the outside looking in, this was a lose, lose, lose situation. Dorsey lost his job, The Chiefs lost two decent to good GMs in one offseason, and Ballard lost a chance to GM a more talented Chiefs team instead of the Colts. Odd that way this played out. I am guessing Dorsey will end up back in Green Bay to fight with Elliot Wolfe for the next GM spot. I have no idea who the Chiefs will go after. Maybe the will follow the Broncos and Niners route and bring in a former player… my vote goes to Christian Okoye.

  29. wordsmith513 says: Jun 22, 2017 5:01 PM

    The Chiefs made a decision. No matter how you wrap it, it looks like an internal squabble. And I don’t think Reid has won a SB.

  30. RandyinRoxbury says: Jun 22, 2017 5:02 PM

    I keep hearing Morgan Freeman in the Shawshank Redemption saying…..
    “Ohhh Andy!”

  31. tylawspick6 says: Jun 22, 2017 5:08 PM

    that trade on draft day did him in

    mahomes has bust written all over him

  32. mj323 says: Jun 22, 2017 5:10 PM

    Back to Green Bay please!

  33. nathanp2013 says: Jun 22, 2017 5:16 PM

    Dorsey was a terrible GM that absolutely killed them in the salary cap… take a look at overthecap.com and it’s unbelievable how much money he guaranteed Houston, Berry, Fisher, Maclin, Hali, Johson, Smith, etc… As of today, they have only 48 players under contract for next season and currently sit 2 million over the cap.

    Looking at his 4 drafts before 2017; he did well with Marcus Peters. Past that, he did good with Kelce, Dee Ford and possibly Tyreek Hill. The rest of the picks are back ups or a starting bust in Erik Fisher (#1 overall).

  34. xavier179 says: Jun 22, 2017 5:16 PM

    Get the popcorn out, this should be good!

  35. backintheday99 says: Jun 22, 2017 5:17 PM

    Just testing to see if Incognito fixes login issues with Chrome.

  36. MichaelEdits says: Jun 22, 2017 5:18 PM

    My definition of a “surprise announcement” would be to replace John Dorsey with Matt Millen. Or T.O.

  37. campcouch says: Jun 22, 2017 5:18 PM

    The NFL. Where the GM makes personnel moves, the owner feigns ignorance, the fans and coach grumble, and the owner fires the GM. You know GMs run moves by ownership for approval…it’s their money. But after a deal that turns out bad, they fire the guy the agreed with.

  38. lukedunphysscienceproject says: Jun 22, 2017 5:21 PM

    wordsmith513 says:
    Jun 22, 2017 5:01 PM
    The Chiefs made a decision. No matter how you wrap it, it looks like an internal squabble. And I don’t think Reid has won a SB.
    ===

    Reid won a Super Bowl as an assistant. He helped mold Brett Favre from an out of control lunatic into a Hall of Famer. He is far and away the most successful coach in the history of the Eagles. He is second in wins amongst active coaches. He’s made the playoffs 12 out of 18 years (much, much better than coaches including Jeff Fisher, Mike Shanahan, and others). He took the Chiefs from 2-14 to 11-5 in ONE SEASON.

    He has his faults (big game coaching, clock management, mixing in a salad now and then), but he certainly has accomplished more in his career than Dorsey.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!