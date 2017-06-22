Chiefs fire G.M. John Dorsey

In a surprise announcement at what is ordinarily the slowest time of the year in the NFL, the Chiefs have fired General Manager John Dorsey.
The Chiefs issued a statement saying Dorsey is out.
“I notified John that we would not be extending his contract beyond the 2017 season, and after consideration, we felt it was in his best interests and the best interests of the team to part ways now,” owner Clark Hunt said in a statement.
That announcement came about half an hour after the Chiefs announced that head coach Andy Reid has signed a contract extension. That will obviously lead to speculation that perhaps Dorsey and Reid weren’t on the same page, and that Reid won a power struggle within the organization. Dorsey recently made the surprising decision to cut an old favorite of Reid’s, Jeremy Maclin.
Dorsey is the third G.M. to be fired this offseason, following Washington’s Scot McCloughan and Buffalo’s Doug Whaley.
It’s a shame he didn’t get fired via voicemail the way he did Maclin.
Rumors have been floating that Dorsey may be going back to Green Bay. We shall see.
2017…Year of the power struggle. Hope this doesn’t come back to bite the Chiefs in the arse when Andy gets exposed in the playoffs again…
I’m guessing he answered the phone.
About Damn TIME!!
Now if only the Vikings would do the same thing to Rick Spielman!
Technically you are correct that Dorsey is the 3rd GM to be fired this off season. But remember, the Colts’ off season started before the playoffs and the architect of that great squad was fired in December.
Ironically, Ryan Grigson is in Cleveland now, Go figure.
good move..he was a terrible hire
pioli left him with some good stuff
but some gms do not get the market
and salary allocation at all
caserio appears to be in line for a potential
very wise move for kc
Wow. John Dorsey was a Solid GM. I hope they know what they are doing.
That will obviously lead to speculation that perhaps Dorsey and Reid weren’t on the same page, and that Reid won a power struggle within the organization
===
Was there a struggle?
Reid was hired before Dorsey. I take that to mean Reid would have bottom line say on personnel.
That’s actually pretty unexpected. He had been doing a decent job-my guess is that PFT’s right. Reid and Dorsey must not have gotten along.
I wonder if they had Maclin make the call…?
Would have been Nice for this to happen when we could still promote Chris Ballard. Brain Dead Stuff going on here.
WOW!! I wonder if Reid is gonna take over HC/GM duties…Dorsey a top 10 GM in the league imo. Although I think he botched the Maclin decision, probably was the final straw with KC
reid is the new gm, shocker, NOT! Great in the reg season, minus clock mgmt and play calling skills, crap in the playoffs!
have fun kc!
-eagles fan since ’84
Has Andy ever won anything?????????
Timing is very odd. If this had been in the works for awhile you have to imagine they dont let Ballard walk. Something tells me Reid wasn’t very fond of Dorsey and the Maclin move was the last straw or the only straw.
sbchampsagain says:
Jun 22, 2017 4:17 PM
It’s a shame he didn’t get fired via voicemail the way he did Maclin.
=======
Enough with this. I mean, seriously.
It was not the intent of the Chiefs to cut him via voicemail. They called him to give him the news and he didn’t answer the phone because he was on a plane.
What if they had chosen not to leave him a voicemail and then the news had leaked out to the media? Would it have been better for him to find out he was cut by seeing it on ESPN?
They wanted him to hear it from them, and did what they had to do.
Rumors have been floating that Dorsey may be going back to Green Bay.
===
Ted Thompson is only 63 years old, and Eliot Wolf has the EXACT same personnel backround as Dorsey.
I guess if the Packers Executive Committee isn’t willing to give Wolf the reigns at his age (35).. or whenever that time comes in the next few years.
Ijust don’t see it. It’s not a natural fit at this point for Dorsey to return. Not unless Thompson is through.
“What time is it?”
— Andy Reid
Seems like an odd fire since he’s built a very good roster. Must be some underlying power struggle.
Did he find out by a voicemail message?
Ballard was the one we should have kept!!! Hope Hunt has some potential hires.
Dorsey had a good eye for talent. We’ll see how this works out for KC. Bad move imo.
I am always laughing at these supposed great protege types who get hired away from supposed side-arms of these supposed great GMs.
Ted Thompson hasn’t had a defense in almost a decade yet somehow Glenn Dorsey is to be considered great?
And now, Ballard in Indy? Laughable.
Why don’t you win a division first and then pretend you’re pretty good?
Has Andy ever won anything?????????
===
Super Bowl in 1996 as an assistant in Green Bay
2nd among active coaches in wins
Hasn’t won a Super Bowl as a head coach, but he was responsible for 2 pretty impressive turnarounds in Philly and KC.
.
With Dorsey fired and Ballard gone to the Colts, I wonder who’s going to make the personnel decisions? It’s a mystery.
.
Now if Andy Reid would give up that clipboard…
He’s still a good coach, but the game has passed him by.
Pretty crazy to let your GM trade away a future first round pick and pick QB of future then fire a few months after.
From the outside looking in, this was a lose, lose, lose situation. Dorsey lost his job, The Chiefs lost two decent to good GMs in one offseason, and Ballard lost a chance to GM a more talented Chiefs team instead of the Colts. Odd that way this played out. I am guessing Dorsey will end up back in Green Bay to fight with Elliot Wolfe for the next GM spot. I have no idea who the Chiefs will go after. Maybe the will follow the Broncos and Niners route and bring in a former player… my vote goes to Christian Okoye.
The Chiefs made a decision. No matter how you wrap it, it looks like an internal squabble. And I don’t think Reid has won a SB.
I keep hearing Morgan Freeman in the Shawshank Redemption saying…..
“Ohhh Andy!”
that trade on draft day did him in
mahomes has bust written all over him
Back to Green Bay please!
Dorsey was a terrible GM that absolutely killed them in the salary cap… take a look at overthecap.com and it’s unbelievable how much money he guaranteed Houston, Berry, Fisher, Maclin, Hali, Johson, Smith, etc… As of today, they have only 48 players under contract for next season and currently sit 2 million over the cap.
Looking at his 4 drafts before 2017; he did well with Marcus Peters. Past that, he did good with Kelce, Dee Ford and possibly Tyreek Hill. The rest of the picks are back ups or a starting bust in Erik Fisher (#1 overall).
Get the popcorn out, this should be good!
Just testing to see if Incognito fixes login issues with Chrome.
My definition of a “surprise announcement” would be to replace John Dorsey with Matt Millen. Or T.O.
The NFL. Where the GM makes personnel moves, the owner feigns ignorance, the fans and coach grumble, and the owner fires the GM. You know GMs run moves by ownership for approval…it’s their money. But after a deal that turns out bad, they fire the guy the agreed with.
wordsmith513 says:
Jun 22, 2017 5:01 PM
The Chiefs made a decision. No matter how you wrap it, it looks like an internal squabble. And I don’t think Reid has won a SB.
===
Reid won a Super Bowl as an assistant. He helped mold Brett Favre from an out of control lunatic into a Hall of Famer. He is far and away the most successful coach in the history of the Eagles. He is second in wins amongst active coaches. He’s made the playoffs 12 out of 18 years (much, much better than coaches including Jeff Fisher, Mike Shanahan, and others). He took the Chiefs from 2-14 to 11-5 in ONE SEASON.
He has his faults (big game coaching, clock management, mixing in a salad now and then), but he certainly has accomplished more in his career than Dorsey.