Falcons expect experience to pay off in tougher defense

Posted by Josh Alper on June 22, 2017, 7:06 AM EDT

The Falcons defense didn’t wind up with impressive rankings compared to the rest of the league last season, although any hand-wringing about that was rendered fairly moot by the fact that the Falcons won the NFC.

Their chances of doing so again would be helped by a thornier unit this time around and safety Ricardo Allen points to the passage of time as a reason to expect that growth. Six of the defense’s Super Bowl starters were in their first or second season in the NFL, which Allen said left them “learning on the run” over the course of the season.

He expects that learning experience to pay off this season.

“This year, it’s more of we know what we are going to see,” Allen said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We know that we’ve seen it all. We were blessed enough to play later than a lot of people, so we’ve got a couple more games than a lot of people. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be really good.”

The offense, which provides a tough practice test for the defense, was really good last season and has the pieces in place for more of the same in 2017. If the defense takes the jump Allen is expecting, the Falcons’ chances will look really good as well.