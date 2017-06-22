Falcons expect experience to pay off in tougher defense

The Falcons defense didn’t wind up with impressive rankings compared to the rest of the league last season, although any hand-wringing about that was rendered fairly moot by the fact that the Falcons won the NFC.
Their chances of doing so again would be helped by a thornier unit this time around and safety Ricardo Allen points to the passage of time as a reason to expect that growth. Six of the defense’s Super Bowl starters were in their first or second season in the NFL, which Allen said left them “learning on the run” over the course of the season.
He expects that learning experience to pay off this season.
“This year, it’s more of we know what we are going to see,” Allen said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We know that we’ve seen it all. We were blessed enough to play later than a lot of people, so we’ve got a couple more games than a lot of people. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be really good.”
The offense, which provides a tough practice test for the defense, was really good last season and has the pieces in place for more of the same in 2017. If the defense takes the jump Allen is expecting, the Falcons’ chances will look really good as well.
How do you lose that game? Total choke job.
I really think this defense could be top 10 this year. Some really potent offenses within their own division make that a bit more challenging than it would be for some teams, but nonetheless there’s a lot to like there for the first time in a while.
2016 playoff experience was vital. Falcons could have a perennial top 5 d in the near future. Outstanding & extremely young talent on that side of the ball. Manuel will get tons of credit propelling him into a HC gig soon.
doesn’t make a lick of difference how *talented* or *experienced* your defense is if they are gassed in the 4th quarter.
try mixing in some conditioning this year. just sayin.
Adding Bryant Young as D-Line coach (replacing Cox) should help. A Hall of Fame Tackle in his own right, Young knows that steady D starts up front. With a 1st round pick to mold and some veteran pieces to rotate, I expect improvement at the point of attack that should help all phases
Best roster in the NFC, hands down. It’s just a matter of losing the coordinators and the SBowl loss taking it’s toll.