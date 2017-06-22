John Mara says Eli Manning has “a lot of years left”

In 2014, Giants co-owner John Mara said Eli Manning was still “in his prime and still has a lot of good years left.” Three years later, Mara has repeated the same.
“We think he’s got a lot of years left in him,” Mara told WFAN on Thursday, via Dan Duggan of the Newark Star-Ledger.
The difference from three years ago is Manning now is 36 and is entering his 14th NFL season. Manning, who has made 211 consecutive starts, has three years left on his contract.
The Giants started planning for a future without Manning, though, by drafting Davis Webb in the third round. Giants coach Ben McAdoo has said the team intends to give Webb time to develop as the No. 3 quarterback behind Manning and either Josh Johnson or Geno Smith, who are competing for the backup job.
Well, yeah, the average life expectancy in the States is 78, so…
Just when it seems Jerrah has stepped out of the limelight and we don’t hear as much from obnoxious owners, this clown picks up the slack. Owners should be seen and not heard from.
That’s good for the memorabilia market, since it’s hundreds of “pass for game worn” helmets a year!
Looking at the bench behind Manning, I guess Johnny Foxborough was busy.
Eli has never been elite and never will be.
2007 56% 23/20 int 10-6 record
2011 61% 29/16 int 9-7 record
Must be the last name that’s keeping him alive…