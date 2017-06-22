More negative leaks emerge about Colin Kaepernick

The big wheels of the anti-Kaepernick machine keep rolling.
In an item that sounds a little like our recent PFT item but that in many ways is fundamentally different, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com shares under the cloak of anonymity more criticism of Kaepernick’s football habits. And, at a time when the 49ers have recently apologized to Kaepernick for a leak to Peter King of TheMMQB.com regarding Kaepernick’s desire to play, these latest leaks come from, yes, the 49ers.
“As one Niners employee explained it, Kaepernick wouldn’t stay late at the facility during the season like many quarterbacks routinely do, saying he’d take work home,” Breer writes. “And there were examples where coaches saw what looked like shoddy prep surfacing in inexplicable mental errors in games. Another staffer, asked if he thinks Kaepernick wants to keep playing, answered, ‘I do think he wants to play — to stay relevant.'”
It’s not clear on the surface of the article whether the leaks come from current or former 49ers employees. Breer has clarified that the person who expressed the belief that Kaepernick wants to play “to stay relevant” was employed by the team a year ago, but Breer has not clarified whether the Niners employee who chided Kaepernick for taking work home is still employed, or whether the leak came before or after G.M. John Lynch told PFT Live that he apologized to Kaepernick for the leaks to King about Kaepernick.
The irony of Breer’s article is that his broader point — Kaepernick needs to speak on his own behalf — comes in an article containing more examples of people speaking about him under the cloak of anonymity. Multiple members of the media have been trafficking in these anonymous opinions, passing them along without scrutiny and thus necessarily presenting them as true.
Breer’s item becomes the latest example of King’s website being all over the map when it comes to Kaepernick. King has consistently and repeatedly argued that Kaepernick should be employed, reiterating the view most recently in King’s weekly mailbag and sharing eye-opening data on Monday from Cian Fahey suggesting that Kaepernick threw only seven “interceptable” passes in 2016, the least in the league. (Kaepernick threw 16 touchdown passes against four interceptions for a 90.2 passer rating last season; imagine how well he would have played if he wasn’t lazy, as Breer’s latest reporting clearly implies.)
Others, like Breer and Andy Benoit, have made their views on Kaepernick clear. Benoit received sharp criticism from Drew Magary of Deadspin.com for making a football-based argument that all 32 starters and 15 backup quarterbacks are better than Kaepernick. While it’s admirable that King allows his people the freedom to write what they want, the issues raised by Kaepernick’s unemployment are too sensitive and too nuanced for a publication to be skittering all over the place regarding whether Kaepernick can or can’t play, regarding whether he does or doesn’t want to play, and regarding whether his unemployment is or isn’t a result of his activism.
Maybe you guys should speak louder….. I don’t think it will work though. The Anti-Kaep movement is stronger. Libs lose again
Football fans want to watch football players. Not political players. Maybe if Colin Kaepernick focused exclusively on football while keeping his personal agenda private he’d still be playing somewhere. Other players in the NFL take heed!
Kaep isn’t speaking because he keeps getting his name in the “news” with his silence. Not one of the check writers wants him, playing in the NFL is a privilege not a right. Let it go.
Well, there goes the “nothing more needs to be said” promise…
And before games he kneels when the not lazy players stand.
People are still angry that another person was angry.
HE IS JUST NOT GOOD AT FOOTBALL ANYMORE.
GET OVER IT
Of course he’s lazy. Most QB’s who are athletically gifted learn to rely on their athleticism from the time they were in high school (or sooner). It’s actually a hindrance to NFL success (for most). For example, I can’t remember which athletic QB it was, but it was 4th and goal from around the 5 yard line and it was late in game (NFL) and a TD was the only option. Before it was snapped, I knew he’d try to run it in. First he looked at his receiving options, didn’t pull the trigger, then tried to run it in and failed to make it.
P.S. He’s also lazy in his thinking.
Kaepernick threw only 7 “interceptable” passes because more than half his throws were so off-target that neither the reciever nor defender could catch it.
Whether you’re for or against Kaep, it is getting more and more clear; he doesn’t really have the heart to play anymore. I was all for Keep until he kneeled. Instead of using that, I’m going by what I saw. He had 1 win. Played the worst a qb has ever played against the Bears, lost all that weight when he turned vegan, in which he lost muscle, came off a few surgeries, couldn’t beat out Gabbert, reads once and takes off, takes sacks constantly, he was legit until defenses figured him out. If you wanna believe the reason why he isn’t playing is strictly because of him kneeling you’re crazy. If Brady had knelt and was released there would teams lining up for him. He’s not getting signed because his skills have dimished. It’s that easy. And this is coming from someone who had a man crush on him.
What is most interesting is why Breer continues to lead an anti-Kaepernick movement.
I would like to see him play again but to those who relish in the fact he is unsigned I’m sure he is more than financially well off for the rest of his life regardless.
I do find it interesting what people are willing to look past in society and what people find simply unforgivable.
Yes, Kaepernick made some errors in presenting his position (aka the socks) but overall I can’t help think those who want to vilify him are doing more disrespect to the flag and what it is supposed to represent then Kaepernick ever did by taking a knee.
Then again I’m not a person who is prone to blind allegiance and I realize no matter the situation there will be a flaw in a gathering, organization, society or country and it is more healthy to have a discussion then shout down from a position of power to those who look for righting a perceived wrong.
I mean his play would support the story. After his last post about cops being today’s slave police, the juice ain’t and will never be worth the squeeze
I dislike this person for many reasons.
But people give it up.
He spoke his beliefs and has suffered the consequences.
Whether he is a qualified QB is debatable.
There are many outspoken NFL players.
Too many to name…
Some are admired for their words and beliefs and some are shunned.
So…let’s move on.
It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that Kaepernick is not all in when it comes to football.
Sure hope he gets signed so you guys can sleep at night. Geez. Get over it. NFL owners like money…Kaps presence will generate the opposite. Face it. He’s done. Maybe he can invest in a company that designs socks.
It’s obvious that you can find a few left wingers, and a few right wingers in every front office. You won’t get anything positive about Kaepernick from a right winger. The players vote on the Len Eshmont Award, annually given out to the 49ers player who best exemplifies courage and leadership. Kaepernick won that award. The majority of players aren’t right wingers. This isn’t rocket science.
Judging by his social media posts, Kap seems more interested in being a social justice warrior than a QB.
I don’t harbor any ill will toward him but I don’t think football is a very high priority for him anymore.
You wonder why his play quality went down? There isn’t an American lineman that will block for him. I think the whining ways of some Minorities is getting pretty old.
If these guys honestly put a true effort in everything they did it would be a different story. You cannot insult a persons whole way of life and then expect them to treat you like you are special or something!
Kap you are selfish, lazy and a troublemaker that’s full of yourself. You kicked your fellow Americans in the teeth, now You picked the wrong way to point out an issue weather it is real or imaginary. You made your bed.
Strange. I don’t consider any of those statements about him to be negative.
I wouldnt be surprised if Kaepernick would be leaking this stuff himself in order to stay relevant and garner sympathy towards his “cause”.
Not like he has been proactive about finding a job, in regards to his habits its nothing new. And no one is going to say anything negative in public either since itll be seen as an attack on the movement rather than a fact.
goldrush4949 says:
Jun 22, 2017 5:37 PM
Judging by his social media posts, Kap seems more interested in being a social justice warrior than a QB.
I don’t harbor any ill will toward him but I don’t think football is a very high priority for him anymore.
I think this hits the nail on the head. Kaep seems far more interested in his causes than in being a football player. If he really wanted to play, there are a multitude of ways for him to express it (and no shortage of media outlets eager to broadcast his every thought).
His cavalier attitude and lackadaisical approach to continuing his NFL career is telling teams everything they need to know. Football is not a sport you can play half-heartedly, on the side, while chasing your true passion. It requires the utter and complete dedication of the individual to play at a high level consistently.
Kaep just doesn’t seem to have that anymore, if indeed he ever did.
He consistently is under 60% completion rate for his career. Last year lost 6 fumbles in 12 game and threw for 2200 yds while playing from behind most games other then 16:4 TD:int he’s terrible and a distraction whether you think so or not
He went to SB with stacked team but so did Dilfer and if he would’ve done what kapernick did no one would be worri d if he had a job