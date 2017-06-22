Raiders and Derek Carr deal is done, per Carr himself

Derek Carr said we’d hear it from him first.
And now we have.
The Raiders quarterback played reporter Thursday morning, confirming via Twitter that his contract is finished.
He promised us as much yesterday, upon the reports from the insiders which declared the deal was “close.”
The deal has been pegged at $25 million per year, which would make him the highest-paid player in the league.
And when the details are known, it will surely be of interest to players such as Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins, as well as the underpaid such as Aaron Rodgers.
There you go, no more unnecessary drama.
The Raiders have a gem in Carr.
The deal is done!
And so are the raiders.
#justoverpaybaby!
25 million for a QB who averages 238yds a game. Bargain.
I read in another forum that the first few years are 23 million and it doesn’t kick to 25 million until they move to Vegas and there’s no state income tax. Reggie doing Reggie things.
NOT WORTH IT
Pay the man! But, we will still regress to 9-7 this year.
This Bronco fan is glad to see the Raiders as a threat again. Carr is certainly a big part of that.
But a contract like this might force them to pull in their reigns on other players. At least I hope so.
Let the rivalry resume.
Rodgers deserves more money, but Stafford and Cousins do not.
What were the odds of that happening?
Congrats DC, now lets get this ring!