Raiders and Derek Carr deal is done, per Carr himself

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 22, 2017, 10:15 AM EDT

Derek Carr said we’d hear it from him first.

And now we have.

The Raiders quarterback played reporter Thursday morning, confirming via Twitter that his contract is finished.

He promised us as much yesterday, upon the reports from the insiders which declared the deal was “close.”

Now it's done 😂! From the jump I've wanted to be a Raider 4 life. One step closer to that! Blessed!!! Business done! Let's just play now!!! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) June 22, 2017

The deal has been pegged at $25 million per year, which would make him the highest-paid player in the league.

And when the details are known, it will surely be of interest to players such as Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins, as well as the underpaid such as Aaron Rodgers.