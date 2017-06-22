Roger Goodell shows his face in New England

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 22, 2017, 8:37 AM EDT

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell may be the most hated man in New England, but he was able to make it through the Boston airport unscathed.

Goodell was able to walk through Logan International Airport without anyone bothering him after returning home from a trip to Israel organized by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The commish hasn’t attended a Patriots home game since cracking down on the team over Deflategate, and Rob Gronkowski has said that Patriots fans wouldn’t let Goodell get from the airport to Gillette Stadium.

But Goodell is expected to attend the season opener at Gillette Stadium in September, and he now knows that he can get into and out of the airport without any fanfare.