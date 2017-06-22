Roger Goodell shows his face in New England

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell may be the most hated man in New England, but he was able to make it through the Boston airport unscathed.
Goodell was able to walk through Logan International Airport without anyone bothering him after returning home from a trip to Israel organized by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
The commish hasn’t attended a Patriots home game since cracking down on the team over Deflategate, and Rob Gronkowski has said that Patriots fans wouldn’t let Goodell get from the airport to Gillette Stadium.
But Goodell is expected to attend the season opener at Gillette Stadium in September, and he now knows that he can get into and out of the airport without any fanfare.
He wasn’t bothered because no one can get near him due to the sewage-like stink that permeates the air about 10 feet around him.
TSA agents identifying as Patriots fans have let us all down… they could have trolled him so hard at Logan.
“Take off your shoes Rog. No, I said take off one shoe. No, the other shoe. What’re you hiding in that big red clown nose? You’re going to need to come with us for a few more questions….”
That’s cause he disguised himself as Chelsea Manning.
Lol. Its kind of funny that “Goodell shows his face in New England” is considered a news item. But really its not surprising he can walk through Logan unscathed. He might not be well liked but hes not going to get beat up in the streets or anything. Go to Faneuil hall if he wants, the worst he would see is maybe a catcall or two. At Gillette of course there will be booing and chanting, he might want to ask they not put him on the jumbotron during a national broadcast for the sake of the optics, stuff like that. But the guy is in no physical danger. New England’s revenge is taken by winning Superbowls despite him, and now that this has happened (and has a really good shot of happening again) they are enjoying that.
No, Roger, please don’t come to Foxboro. You just aren’t welcome there. I doubt you’ll be in any physical danger, but you will take a real verbal beating if fans see you. And while you’re at it, please sell your house in Maine. I am a native of Maine and people like you aren’t welcome there, either. You’re a despicable, little man that has made football a lot less enjoyable when you show your ugly head.
Or y’know, you guys could just let it go. You’ve won 2 SBs since then. Maybe it’s time to just chalk it up as a win & stop whining about it? Nah probably not though.
BB lulling him to sleep. Don’t forget the cannoli Gronk.
I’m so deflated to hear that.
Disappointing. I was hoping he was harassed all the way through Logan.
Maybe the plane landed at a favorable hour for him to be able to dodge people?
He should always be looking over his shoulder from here on out.
At some point, the chickens will come home to roost.
I guess this is where Pats fans are going to pretend that Goodell has it out for them even though it’s clear to everyone else he’s in Kraft’s pocket.
The best way to stick it to Roger Dodger is to just keep winning SB’s and making him and the MVP to TB12. He had to be the only person there this year that felt worse than Arthur Blank.
He doesn’t care. By all means, show your lack of class by attacking him.
From. Pats fan: who cares ? He is irrelevant. Brady beat him.
Let’s move on an just enjoy this incredible team.
boknowsvt says:
Jun 22, 2017 8:54 AM
I guess this is where Pats fans are going to pretend that Goodell has it out for them even though it’s clear to everyone else he’s in Kraft’s pocket.
4 7
Report comment
————-
Nonsensical. Show us another team in any other sport that is colluded against by a handful of owners and the commissioner…
We’ll wait…
He didn’t ‘Crack Down’ , he ‘Screwed Up’
He abused his authority to protect his vanity.
Worst fans ever. I can’t wait to see the guys taken away in cuffs with their Pats jersey on over something so meaningless about another human being. No class.
This is why the Patriots are the most hated team, their fans are the most hated fans and their QB is the most hated player in the league.
Absolutely ZERO class!
Give it a rest and stop acting like your perfect…you’re not!