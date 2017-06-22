 Skip to content

Saints sign Ryan Ramczyk

Posted by Josh Alper on June 22, 2017, 4:06 PM EDT
Add the Saints to the list of teams with all of their draft picks signed.

The Saints moved into that column on Thursday by announcing that first-round tackle Ryan Ramczyk has signed with the team. Ramczyk, the 32nd overall pick of the draft, signed a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth year.

Ramczyk appeared headed for a backup role as a rookie, but left tackle Terron Armstead’s shoulder surgery could lead to a spot in the starting lineup right off the bat. Armstead is expected to miss 4-6 months and Ramczyk is seen as a favorite to take over his role while he’s recovering.

With Ramczyk under contract, there are now 11 unsigned draft picks in the entire league. Seven of those players are first-round picks, including second overall pick Mitchell Trubisky.

2 Responses to “Saints sign Ryan Ramczyk”
  1. boobsmcgoo says: Jun 22, 2017 4:25 PM

    Championship!

  2. twoteamsforlosangeles says: Jun 22, 2017 4:28 PM

    Too early to tell…but Armstead could be traded next year if this kid is the real deal.

