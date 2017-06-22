Seahawks expecting fierce competition at running back in training camp

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 22, 2017, 1:21 AM EDT

The Seahawks are still searching for an answer in their backfield in the post-Marshawn Lynch era. Seattle struggled to find consistent success on the ground last season as injuries to Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise and Russell Wilson sapped much of the team’s rushing potential.

Now with the addition of Eddie Lacy this offseason, the Seahawks are expecting a strong battle to ensue in the fight for roster spots.

“I think it’s an exciting group,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “We’ve never been this strong with this many guys who can compete and do things. We have a variety of different guys that have different strengths that they bring.”

In addition to Lacy, Rawls and Prosise, the Seahawks added Chris Carson in the draft and return last year’s fifth-round pick Alex Collins as well. Mike Davis and receiver-convert J.D. McKissic will also be fighting for spots.

Rawls had a hairline fracture in his tibia that forced him to miss seven games. Prosise broke a bone in his wrist and fractured his scapula during the season, which caused him to sit out all but six games as a rookie. Collins was too heavy last year and is much better positioned to contribute this year as well.

“Once we’re able to go past those first two days (of training camp) and get the pads on and start to be able to get to the combative part of the game, then we’ll learn more,” offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said. We like how they’re running, we like how they’re moving around. We have a good feel for how they hit holes and the vision that they have, but there’s still another step to come.”

Lacy has been limited so far as he continues to recover from ankle surgery last season. It won’t be until training camp when the Seahawks can get a true feel for how he fits into the mix.

“Obviously we don’t get to see the part that we think is going to be the best about him, that bruising nature that he has,” Bevell said. “He has caught the ball really well, that’s something that’s kind of jumped out at me. We’re really excited to have him.”

Along with wide receiver and Seattle’s secondary, running back figures to be one of the biggest points of contention of the roster in training camp.