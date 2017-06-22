Tramon Williams says he wanted out of unstable Cleveland environment

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 22, 2017, 4:33 AM EDT

Cornerback Tramon Williams was released by the Cleveland Browns in February after spending the last two seasons with the club.

Williams started 22 out of a total 27 games played for the Browns over that span, recording 105 total tackles with two interceptions.

However, Williams said he was as ready to move on from the Browns as the team was from him at the end of last season. In an interview with John Clayton and Pat Kirwin on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Williams felt the situation in Cleveland wasn’t exactly ideal.

“At the end of the day, those guys were just going in a different direction,” Williams said. “From the start of training camp to the beginning of the season, they were going in a different direction. And it came a point during the season to where I wanted to be released. That’s why we got released because it wasn’t a stable spot. It’s not a stable spot. You don’t know who’s going to be the coaches from year to year, and I didn’t know that so I didn’t want to be one of those veterans who is stuck in a spot and at the end of the day, I’m not going to be able to get a job because I was on a bad team. That’s why I wanted to get out of there.”

Williams had two different head coaches – Mike Pettine and Hue Jackson – and two different defensive coordinators – Jim O’Neil and Ray Horton – in his two years in Cleveland. Williams would have had to adjust to a third defensive coordinator in Gregg Williams should he have remained with the Browns in 2018. Considering Williams came from a nine-year run with the Green Bay Packers that featured little flux in the coaching staff over that span, it’s hardly surprising he would view the Browns environment as chaotic.

Williams thanked the Browns for allowing him to move on and seek a different opportunity. He added that he’s been in contact with several teams about playing for the upcoming season.

“I’m ready to get to one of these teams and help out,” Williams said. “And the team that I’m look for is going to be a team, obviously, that is stable and wants to win, so that’s kind of what I’m looking for at this point.”