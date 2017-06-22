Woody Johnson nominated for Ambassador to UK, with brother set to run Jets

Posted by Charean Williams on June 22, 2017, 9:09 PM EDT

The Jets confirmed Christopher Johnson will become chairman and CEO if the Senate confirms Woody Johnson as U.S. Ambassador to Great Britain. President Donald Trump nominated the Jets owner on Thursday, 153 days after he unofficially named Johnson to the diplomatic post.

Christopher Johnson, Woody’s brother and also a team owner, will directly oversee all day-to-day team operations in his brother’s absence.

“The New York Jets have been an integral part of our family since 2000, but this is a unique opportunity for Woody. His patriotism and commitment to our country have always been a passion of his,” Christopher Johnson said, via a team press release. “Over the years, we have learned that ownership of the New York Jets is a special responsibility. Personally, if Woody is nominated and confirmed, I would be honored to oversee the organization, continuing to build a team on and off the field that our fans are proud of and deserve.”

Woody Johnson, now 70, and his family purchased the Jets on Jan. 18, 2000. Woody, a fourth-generation member of the founding family of Johnson & Johnson, is a veteran Republican fundraiser.

“On behalf of the entire organization, we would be extremely proud to see Woody nominated and confirmed as U.S. Ambassador. We could not be more excited for him and his family,” Jets President Neil Glat said in the release.