CFL QB Bo Levi Mitchell hopes for NFL chance

Posted by Josh Alper on June 23, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT

It has been a while since the NFL has seen a quarterback make a successful jump from the Canadian Football League, but it certainly isn’t without precedent.

Warren Moon, Jeff Garcia and Joe Theismann all starred in Canada before thriving in the U.S. and Doug Flutie did the same after returning from the CFL for a second NFL stint. Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell hopes to get a chance to do the same thing.

Mitchell was the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player last year while taking Calgary to the Grey Cup and was the MVP of Canada’s title game after the 2014 season. That success has the Texas native and Eastern Washington product with a desire to see if he can make it in the NFL as well.

“I think about it all the time,” Mitchell said, via Dan Graziano of ESPN.com. “Just now in training camp, there were seven or eight scouts who came in. I know there’s been some talk in the NFL about me. When my time comes, the NFL has been my dream since I was a kid. I’ll take that shot. … I know it’s not the easiest thing. I’ve seen a lot of guys attempt to do it. But I feel I can play. I feel like I can be a Warren Moon, a Garcia, a Doug Flutie, a guy who comes from the CFL and plays in the league for a long time.”

Mitchell is under contract for two more years, so a jump over the border isn’t imminent. It may also be a long shot.

Mitchell, who opted for a CFL contract over a tryout with the Texans coming out of college in 2012, says he’s also looking for “a perfect situation” and a better one than his current standing with the Stampeders may not develop even if he continues to thrive in Calgary.