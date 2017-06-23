 Skip to content

Derek Carr wants to splurge at Chick-fil-A

Posted by Charean Williams on June 23, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT
Getty Images

Derek Carr should seek a marketing deal with Chick-fil-A. He gave the fast-food restaurant a shoutout Friday during a press conference officially to announce his new deal with the Raiders, getting it plenty of free publicity.

Carr’s five-year, $125 million deal makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, prompting a question about where the quarterback will spend his newfound riches.

“Chick-fil-A,” Carr answered to laughter. “Probably Chick-fil-A. I’ve been eating clean. I’ll probably get some Chick-fil-A.”

Carr actually has big plans to use some of the money for the greater good. He said he will continue to tithe, something he has done since college, and hopes to help the less fortunate.

“The exciting thing for me money-wise, honestly, is this money’s going to help a lot of people,” Carr said. “I’m very thankful to have it, that it’s in our hands, because it’s going to help people not only in this country but in a lot of countries around the world. That’s what’s exciting for me.”

He does have one important shopping trip ahead.

“I’ll probably give my wife something nice, even though she begs me not to,” Carr said.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Oakland Raiders, Rumor Mill
5 Responses to “Derek Carr wants to splurge at Chick-fil-A”
  1. The Phantom Stranger says: Jun 23, 2017 4:18 PM

    Sounds like a great guy. I’m glad he got the money. So are the church elders, apparently.

  2. deepthreat says: Jun 23, 2017 4:21 PM

    He can start with his brothers.

  3. aldavisisthenfl says: Jun 23, 2017 4:27 PM

    Good all around dude, happy for him…

  4. maiphatdong says: Jun 23, 2017 4:40 PM

    he meant to say hes buying guyliner by the truckloads now

  5. wrongnessmaximus says: Jun 23, 2017 4:43 PM

    The article seemed to miss that he’s not saying Chick Fil A is good for you, he says, “I’ve been eating clean”. If I’m the company, I’m not making a commercial that is “most of the time I eat clean, but today I having Chick Fil A”

  6. liontuss says: Jun 23, 2017 4:55 PM

    I oppose tax breaks for religion, but tax breaks for helping the less fortunate are great. Carr seems like he has a plan to help others, and I trust he will. Good for him!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!