Derek Carr wants to splurge at Chick-fil-A

Derek Carr should seek a marketing deal with Chick-fil-A. He gave the fast-food restaurant a shoutout Friday during a press conference officially to announce his new deal with the Raiders, getting it plenty of free publicity.
Carr’s five-year, $125 million deal makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, prompting a question about where the quarterback will spend his newfound riches.
“Chick-fil-A,” Carr answered to laughter. “Probably Chick-fil-A. I’ve been eating clean. I’ll probably get some Chick-fil-A.”
Carr actually has big plans to use some of the money for the greater good. He said he will continue to tithe, something he has done since college, and hopes to help the less fortunate.
“The exciting thing for me money-wise, honestly, is this money’s going to help a lot of people,” Carr said. “I’m very thankful to have it, that it’s in our hands, because it’s going to help people not only in this country but in a lot of countries around the world. That’s what’s exciting for me.”
He does have one important shopping trip ahead.
“I’ll probably give my wife something nice, even though she begs me not to,” Carr said.
Sounds like a great guy. I’m glad he got the money. So are the church elders, apparently.
He can start with his brothers.
Good all around dude, happy for him…
he meant to say hes buying guyliner by the truckloads now
The article seemed to miss that he’s not saying Chick Fil A is good for you, he says, “I’ve been eating clean”. If I’m the company, I’m not making a commercial that is “most of the time I eat clean, but today I having Chick Fil A”
I oppose tax breaks for religion, but tax breaks for helping the less fortunate are great. Carr seems like he has a plan to help others, and I trust he will. Good for him!