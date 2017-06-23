Deshaun Watson calls his work ethic a lifestyle

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 23, 2017, 5:39 AM EDT

The Texans drafted former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson in the hopes that he’d be the same kind of leader in the NFL that he was in college, where he led his team to a national championship. The early returns are very, very positive on that front.

John McClain, the longtime NFL reporter who covers the Texans for the Houston Chronicle, wrote on Twitter that Watson has been everything the Texans wanted in a franchise quarterback, and more.

“I can’t overstate how hard rookie QB Deshaun Watson worked in the offseason. Stayed after practice. Worked on days off. What a work ethic!” McClain wrote.

Watson saw that tweet about his work ethic and added, “It’s a lifestyle.”

Whether Watson can develop into an NFL-quality passer remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that he will put in the work.