Deshaun Watson calls his work ethic a lifestyle

The Texans drafted former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson in the hopes that he’d be the same kind of leader in the NFL that he was in college, where he led his team to a national championship. The early returns are very, very positive on that front.
John McClain, the longtime NFL reporter who covers the Texans for the Houston Chronicle, wrote on Twitter that Watson has been everything the Texans wanted in a franchise quarterback, and more.
“I can’t overstate how hard rookie QB Deshaun Watson worked in the offseason. Stayed after practice. Worked on days off. What a work ethic!” McClain wrote.
Watson saw that tweet about his work ethic and added, “It’s a lifestyle.”
Whether Watson can develop into an NFL-quality passer remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that he will put in the work.
Attention Kaepernick…. This.
What they need in Houston is someone who understands how to develop a QB. This will impair this kid’s ability to be great.
Deshaun has an alleged good work ethic but he will still have the misfortune of being coached by Bill O’Brien who hasn’t had a QB he liked since Tom Brady. O’Brien has an overcomplicated system and he is extremely difficult to play for.
This kid will be good for 12 passing TDs, 4 running TDs, 16 INTs and 7-8 Fumbles
I love this kid. Maybe, finally, Houston has a real QB.
Talk about irony!! Here is a story about how hard DeShaun Watson is working, which is a vital part of being a QB. The story before mentions how C. Kaepernick is “inexplicably unemployed”. There is no mystery at all as to why, he doesn’t work very hard off the field, so he’s not prepared to make quick decisions on the field. IF HE WAS BETTER, HE’D HAVE A JOB.