Green Bay says it could host a draft as big as Philadelphia’s

Philadelphia saw an enormous turnout for this year’s NFL draft, with the league claiming 250,000 people attended the three-day outdoor festival surrounding the event. But a crowd that big doesn’t necessarily mean the draft has to be in a big city.
Green Bay is pushing to host the draft, and Brad Toll, the president of the city’s convention and visitors bureau, says his city could manage a Philadelphia-sized crowd.
“My gut feeling is with the people they had in town, we could accommodate that,” Toll told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Between the Resch Center and Titletown District, we certainly have every bit of space they need.”
But the problem facing Green Bay is less about the physical space to fit that many people than about the hotel rooms to accommodate them. Green Bay has just 4,700 hotel rooms while neighboring Appleton adds another 3,000. The Philadelphia region has more than 35,000 hotel rooms.
The NFL wants to make the draft an event big enough that football fans will travel from around the country to attend. Green Bay may not be big enough for that. But they’re going to try to convince the NFL they can handle it.
Green Bay is the epicenter of the NFL community, and an ideal spot to host the NFL draft.
Anyplace but Filthadelphia.
South beach would be best!
Aww, Green Bay is suffering from little man syndrome
Big PACK guy here. As a wisconson resident, I think this is a terrible idea. It should be in Mad City or Milwaukee if you ask me. Green Bay is nice but too small to acccommodate. Go pack
People in Green Bay would open up their homes and welcome strangers in order to add to their city’s football legacy
where the 4H barn?
Make your reservations at one of the four hotels in town ASAP. The Super 8 by the stadium is top flight.
All 12 hotels would be booked full
The entire state of Wisconsin is a dump.
Another thing Philly had going for it is that it’s an actual city…in relative close proximity to other large cities…and there are already lots of tourists because there is actually stuff there to do…plus, a lot of the people who attended the draft all three days were Philly residents…I went Saturday because it was a nice day and it was only about 15 minutes from my house…I know a lot of the people there on Saturday and Sunday were from the area…I can’t imagine many people wanting to take a trip to a little town in the middle of nowhere like Green Bay…besides Walmart and steak houses…there is nothing else there…
Even if the Green Bay draft idea totally bombs and it is an absolute flop, we will still hear endless praise that the GB whole event was awesome.
Green Bay is about football. The draft is a circus. Having the draft in Green Bay would be like having a My Little Pony convention in the Roman Colosseum.
Just ask the only black dude in GB on his phone in the pic. He agrees.
RandyinRoxbury says:
Jun 23, 2017 8:44 AM
Philly is a great place….the people are great and it’s a football city and it full of history and culture …outside of Packers fans…nobody cares about Green Bay, and South Beach residents are liter the most fair weather fans you will come across…Iggles fans get a bad rap but they are some of the most loyal fans in the league…and this is from a Vikings fan who lives in Philly, been to both places mentioned and would never spend a dime to go to the draft in Florida or Green Bay…Philly draft was much better than NY, which I’ve been to several times,including the year they had it at the Javits Center…Philly by far was a better experience…
Think about what an honor it will be for all these young players and future superstars to visit the most successful franchise in NFL history on draft day.
Part of what made Philly work so well is that it’s so close to a handful of other large cities. Fans can easily drive from Pitt/DC/Baltimore/NYC and enjoy a weekend.
GB is a great fan base, but trying to do the exact same thing as Philly did wouldn’t happen and they know it
grndizzle says:
Jun 23, 2017 8:53 AM
12?
There are not 12 hotels in GB?
Maybe 5 MOTELS and 1 hotel. I’ve stayed at the 1 hotel.
Titan Town is an excellent destination for the NFL Draft.
Green Bay has excellent infrastructure – especially the bridges. I think it makes for a safe and wholesome venue for NFL fans everywhere.
If this ever happens I am going to Appleton for that weekend!! LOL
The Packer fans already got to go to 2 drafts……in Chicago.
But there’ll actually be less people there because Wisconsinites are so blubbery from all that butter and cheese
But what would everyone do at night?
28,000 hotel rooms in Cincinnati.
It’s always nice to see you big city dwellers express the depth and magnitude with which the happy little town of Green Bay occupies your every thought.
Now go forth and spend the rest of your day seething while we smile.
tylawspick6 says:
Jun 23, 2017 9:09 AM
Buffalo would be a great place to do it. The fans there would be even more intense and into it than the Philly fans were. There’s enough hotel space, and it’s within driving distance of Cleveland and Pittsburgh.
tylawspick6 says:
Jun 23, 2017 9:09 AM
I don’t care how many they really have. Anyone who has been to GB knows what I am talking about here.
It’s a frigging big suburb with 1950s houses surroudning the stadium with seedy motels and strip malls and a Georgia Pacific plant at the end of the main drag.
I’ve been there and tried to get a hotel. Believe me. Not much going on there. At all.
This is the funniest headline I have read in a long time. Thanks Florio for giving me a chuckle at my desk this morning.
The local VFW or American Legion Hall would be perfect.
rondayne says:
Jun 23, 2017 9:27 AM
Buffalo would be a great place to do it. The fans there would be even more intense and into it than the Philly fans were. There’s enough hotel space, and it’s within driving distance of Cleveland and Pittsburgh.
Ugh.
What is this, the place to have the worst possible venue possible?
Green Bay and then Buffalo?
Yes! Let’s have the draft in Indianapolis or El Paso, Texas too!
Hilarious
Green Bay is the place to be.
Farm livin’ is the life for me.
Land spreadin’ out so far and wide
Keep Manhattan, just give me that countryside.
previous comment said it. LOCATION. That is why Philly was so successful, location location location – it needs to stay in philly.
Yeah, and what are all these people supposed to do after the draft? How’s the night life in Green Bay? What about public transportation? You don’t want all those people driving, and if they do, where do they park? I’m guessing that they don’t have much infrastructure in place to support much more than the swell the town gets on game day. Not saying it doesn’t sound nice for the story, just sounds terrible for the fan.
People in Wisconsin are incredibly nice and polite. While that’s not in the DNA of many like me from New England, there’s something to be said for it. Let them host in GB and Goodell can be happy for one year not to be booed (at least not as much).
What a horrible idea. Awful city and fans.
There would be a lot of people, because there are a lot of Packers fans, but that doesn’t mean it would be any fun.