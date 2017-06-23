Prosecutors appeal decision to void Aaron Hernandez murder conviction

When Aaron Hernandez killed himself in prison earlier this year, he was still appealing his conviction for the murder of Odin Lloyd and that led a Massachusetts judge to void the conviction under the legal principle known as abatement ab initio.
That principle holds that a conviction can’t be finalized until the appeals process has been exhausted and resets the case to the beginning in the event of the defendant’s death. Prosecutors argued that doing so would reward Hernandez for killing himself and they are now appealing the judge’s decision to void the conviction.
Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III called abatement ab initio “archaic” and noted that many other states have moved away from it to allow appeals to continue even after the defendant has died.
“A defendant who commits suicide should not be able to manipulate the outcome of his post-conviction proceedings to achieve in death what he would not be able to achieve in life,” Quinn said, via the Associated Press.
Hernandez killed himself shortly after being acquitted by a jury of two other murder charges.
Good. This law makes zero sense.
Upon the death of the inmate, it should either:
– Default to the last verdict reached while the inmate was alive.
– Continue proceedings without the inmate and change the verdict only if he/she is subsequently judged to be not guilty.
Automatically voiding a perfectly valid conviction is ridiculous.
I would rather read another Tebow article or even a whoa-is-Kapperdink-how-unfair blog than read about this guy. I won’t even type his name.
Woe is kapperdink… – been one of those days.
Convicted murderer is all I will remember about this loser.
Defaulting to the last verdict while the inmate was alive is ridiculous. In death , individuals in our country at least, should still have rights. Regardless of one’s opinion of Hernandez, everyone should be entitled to those rights in life or death. Proceedings should continue. I can only imagine that most would want the same rights afforded to their loved ones in a similar situation. And in case your wondering, no, I’m not a liberal snowflake.
Best story I read all day! Good work prosecutors!
how it ended is better than a 2 more convections, unless it affects the estate this is a waste of taxpayers money
Even in death the scumbag was trying to get one over.