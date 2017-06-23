Raiders make Derek Carr’s five-year contract extension official

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 23, 2017, 1:29 PM EDT

It’s official: Derek Carr will be the Raiders’ franchise quarterback through the remainder of their time in Oakland, and when they move to Las Vegas as well.

The Raiders announced today that Carr has signed a five-year contract extension and is now under contract with the team through the 2022 season. They even posted the standard photo of the player putting pen to paper.

Carr was the Raiders’ second-round draft pick in 2014, earned the starting job in training camp, and started every game until he was injured at the end of last season. He has steadily improved and had his best season in 2016, with 28 touchdown passes and six interceptions.

Although Carr was injured and unable to play in the postseason last year, the Raiders believe he’s going to lead them to many more playoff berths, for many more years. And they’ve given him a contract that currently makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL.