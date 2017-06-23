Robert Kraft: Amazon deal shows where NFL is headed on TV

Amazon will stream NFL games to its Prime subscribers this season, which represents a new source of revenue for the NFL, but a small one: Although the precise amount of money Amazon has paid for NFL deals has been disputed, suffice to say it’s peanuts compared to what NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN and DirecTV pay for the rights to show NFL games on traditional television.
But while online streams are a tiny fraction of the NFL’s revenues today, that won’t always be the case, according to Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Eventually, Kraft believes, over-the-top content will replace traditional television for the NFL.
“This year we’re with Amazon and for us the future is OTT,” Kraft said, via the New York Post. “We’ll be very interested to see how Amazon goes as it’s behind the paywall. The thing we have to be careful of is millennials. They don’t watch TV, they don’t have TVs or subscribe to cable. So we have to bring that audience in. Partly it’s done through fantasy games and linking to that. Over-the-top is a great opportunity.”
Kraft is probably right about that: A younger generation of fans wants to watch football on phones and on the go, not while sitting in the living room in front of the TV. The NFL needs to figure out how to keep those fans involved — and how to bring in the same kind of revenue from those fans that it brings in from traditional TV viewers.
It’s safe to say this was not a Goodell decision but a team of young people 30-45 advising Goodell on how to strategize moving forward with this…
Millennials are just awful. Their entire life revolves around technology, but somehow a television offends them.
Just bizarre.
I don’t care until I hear news about the stream being 4k.
Millennials grow older too. There does come a time in life for every generation when you’re not always on the go. Can you spell short sighted, NFL?
@tylawspick6 yeah let’s act like millennial are idiots because we don’t wanna pay 30 bucks a month for 300 TV channels when we only use 6, not to mention I can find a live stream for every channel in the US for free online. Are millennials idiots or is it the other generations that are idiots for thinking your getting a good deal? You guys act like millennials are destroying the world as you know it, but it’s not like we took out loans for houses we can’t afford and tried to refinance them until the entire housing market collapsed.
TV doesn’t offend us, but when you’re paying back a student loan every month, a $50-$100 TV bill just doesn’t seem like a necessity
Setv is amazing for $20 a month! Just saying..
It’s not just millenials that don’t have cable. A lot of folks, myself included have cut the cord and only use streaming services now. Love that they’re finally catching up and putting games on Amazon, cable is a dying entity.
Yes, us millennials are so “awful” for not wanting to spend money on things we don’t use or need. It’s you suckers that get wrapped into the big cable packages that are awful.
@sellingadream can you spell narrow minded? You know Amazon allows you to stream on mobile devices AND other devices. I’ll explain it slowly so you understand. I stream the game on My Amazon fire TV which is plugged into my TV and through the use of modern technology that those pesky millennials have developed, I can see the game ON MY TV!!! Science is crazy!
Doesn’t everyone agree that TNF sucks anyways …..unless “your team” is playing?
We come up with the internet, the greatest information/communication resource to date… and a large percentage of people just use it to watch television.
Thanks, but I’ll take my comfortable living room and 48-inch television so I’m not squinting or keeping my neck bent at a near-permanent 45-degree angle looking down at a 5-inch phone screen, thinking I’m somehow “beating the system”.
FTC needs to break up Amazon they are are a monopoly of on-line services.
Thanks Rob for telling us what we already know. Hold on, you’re drooling let me get you your cup.
Just wait until the next generation comes of age! They’ll think it’s WHACK that their parents watch movies and sports on five inch screens…!!!
Apparently none of you guys complaining have bought a tv recently. Just because something streams on the internet doesn’t mean you have to watch it on a phone…. almost all new tv’s are smart tv’s and you can stream with your tv. This can also be achieved by using a Amazon firestick, a google chrome cast, a gaming console, plugging your laptop in to your tv, etc. It’s not that millenials don’t like television sets, it’s that they don’t like cable packages. There is a difference.
The day football goes behind a paywall is the day I stop watching.
The other thing for the NFL to consider is if in the short term they make more revenue but have a smaller viewer base, they may lose out in the long term as kids don’t grow up watching TV with their dads. It might be a bad move in the long term.
If its behind a paywall, then maybe cable companies could do away with the sports programming surcharge.
Old, non-portable technology. Plus 90% of what’s on TV is garbage, so why give a cable company money if you don’t have to?
That’s really not so awful if you bother to think about it.
It has less to do with being able to watch “on the go.” That’s stupid. I’m a millennial that has paid for Sunday Ticket through Directv for over 8 years. Directv is overpriced. If Amazon can offer the same package of games for the Amazon yearly fee of $100 it is more than worth it. Just remember, like every generation, there’s some idiots in the group. It’s ridiculous to put a label on an entire group. This is how stereotypes and segregation get started.
Anything that gives me more options is great in my book. And as someone already stated, most people that subscribe to Amazon/Hulu/Netflix watch it right on their big TV in their living room.
The idea that when millennials grow older they will start using cable connected tvs doesn’t seem to hold water. I think it will be a constant change and cable will probably go away in next 20-25 years and smart tvs/phones/projectors will just stream services the same way cable does and people can choose how to ingest. DirecTV already has wireless boxes so you can move with tv anywhere… great to move tvs around when having party based on where people are, or grab a game outside where beer pong can be played. Plus with a long commute it’s nice to have option for phone, uses too much data currently. And I’m not a millennial.
When I started watching RedZone on the sports package through Comcast, it was about $80-$85. The second month over $90 I dropped the package.
I miss it to some degree but with November days in the 60’s in the mid-Atlantic, I’d rather be outside.
When BasicPlus gets to $100, I’ll drop that, too.
I can’t wait until every game is available on Amazon Prime! It will save me from searching Kodi to find the best stream, which really isn’t that hard.
the 2 biggest scams going is College and Bottle Water. Its a shame the youth got sucker into higher Ed and nothing to show for it besides debt. in 10 years will Football even be around ?
I hope this Amazon thing expands to a full schedule or the option to pay to watch your respective team’s schedule only.
I’m glad I don’t have to watch NFL games, “On the Go”… I like watching them , “On the Couch”
@tylawspick6: Perhaps if the content providers of traditional television didn’t charge an arm-and-a-leg upfront (or after six months) plus another finger every year thereafter, those “awful” millennials would invest more of what little disposable income they have in the product.
My mother paid $26 a month for cable TV from 1992 to 1996. She then got PrimeStar satellite TV which offered us 50 more channels for $35 a month. DirecTV bought PrimeStar and her bill soared to $50 a month for the same content. She cancelled it, and switched to Dish Network, which she has to this day.
When I got my own place for the first time in 2004 I was suckered into the ‘introductory rate’ cable scam. My bill tripled after 6 months, and then went higher and higher every year thereafter. As it was an apartment, I wasn’t even allowed to get a dish unless I purchased additional insurance on it. At this point, I could get a dish, but why bother? The lowest Dish Network price is $50 per month now (a price my mom reluctantly pays because she hates computers and otherwise has no other source of news and entertainment). Why would I pay an additional $50 per month for live sports and local news, which is about the only thing I can’t (legally) stream online with my HUNDRED MEGABIT PER SECOND INTERNET CONNECTION that costs $60 per month?
What’s awful is that millennials are being called names by other generations too stupid to see that they’re being ripped off by a content DELIVERY industry (not even the content provider). Millennials are extremely frugal because they have to be with all that student debt and astronomical bills compared to what their parents used to pay for the same services.
Cable will be gone as we know it within 5 years or completely gone in 10. My kids (12 and 5) don’t even turn on the cable box when they watch TV. Everything is streamed via the Smart TV or Firestick. They spend more time watching YouTube than anything else. I can’t see cable ever being part of their lives as they get older, it’s a stale out-dated product. Kind of like major league baseball…
patsxsaintsfan says:
Jun 23, 2017 10:14 AM
@tylawspick6 yeah let’s act like millennial are idiots because we don’t wanna pay 30 bucks a month for 300 TV channels when we only use 6, not to mention I can find a live stream for every channel in the US for free online. Are millennials idiots or is it the other generations that are idiots for thinking your getting a good deal? You guys act like millennials are destroying the world as you know it, but it’s not like we took out loans for houses we can’t afford and tried to refinance them until the entire housing market collapsed.
I stream stuff too and am fully aware of the concept of not feeding the beast, which is the cable tv industry or any bad business bad for the consumer. Millennials didn’t invent that concept, so off the high horse.
I am just not a naive, entitled, non-traveled or inexperienced 20-30 something refusing to learn from others who know more than you do.
You people are bizarre. You have horrendous taste in music thinking it all started 20-25 years ago, know nothing about the past which means you can’t learn about the future, and live your life with through gadgets and technology with limited social skills. Maybe not you in particular, but your generation, absolutely.
Deal with it. It’s too late now. Your baby boomer yuppie, boneheaded parents believed in coddling and 5th place trophies and now we have to deal with their failures, and eventually, yours.
We need to clearly define what a Millenial is.
It used to mean the generation that came into adulthood around the millennium. Now it means anyone from 14 to 40 apparently.
With how fast things move nowadays I have trouble relating to people just a few years younger then me, but get along fine with people older then myself.
I was born in the late 80’s, but it seems that when people say ‘millenials’ they are often times referring to teenagers or people in their early 20’s now.
What happened to generation X, Y, Z? Now it just seems to be Baby Boomers or millenials.