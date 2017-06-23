Robert Kraft on Deflategate: “I don’t hold grudges but I never forget”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said earlier this week that his relationship with Patriots owner Robert Kraft “was never strained” despite the #Deflategate investigation.
Kraft may not be reading off the same script.
One of the commissioner’s 32 bosses told Claire Atkinson of the New York Post a slightly different version.
“I don’t hold grudges but I never forget,” Kraft said. “Sometimes people mess up at when they’re doing their jobs, but it most organizations people make bad decisions. I’m about the present and the future.”
So, yeah, no strain. Ever. Clearly.
As much as Goodell might want to believe (and sell) the idea that he and Kraft are arm-in-arm again, it’s clear that the Patriots owner hasn’t fully let go of what he seems to have perceived to be a witch hunt. If only he had a Twitter account with which to talk about it more.
go cry some more you big baby
Come one, now, admit it.
Everyone enjoyed seeing Belichick and Brady laughing on the podium behind them when Goodell was presenting the Super Bowl trophy to Kraft.
Not really a fan of either team–but That was Gold!
Goodell will say whatever is in his best interests to say——he has been exposed.
We don’t forget either, Mr. Kraft. That’s why there are asterisks by so many of your team’s records.
Bad decision might be putting it a tad lightly. It was a $5 million bad decision.
Only a complete psychopath would put every thought that crosses their mind on Twitter for the world to see, like that nutjob, what’s his face, I swear just saw him, oh yeah, Jim Irsay.