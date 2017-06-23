Tom Brady is the 2017 MVP favorite

In his 17 NFL seasons, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been named NFL MVP only twice. (Loser.) He’s nevertheless the odds-on favorite to win it again.
Via Greg Human of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bovada odds for 2017 regular-season MVP show Brady as the 4-1 favorite. Next is Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at 7-1. Newly-minted $25 million man (and Raiders quarterback) Derek Carr appears third, at 9-1.
Intriguing prospects include Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who at 50-1 may fare a lot better than that given his weapons in the passing game. Ditto for Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston, who created MVP buzz in spurts last year, who has Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Cameron Brate, and O.J. Howard this year, and who is rated as a 66-1 underdog to be the league’s top dog.
And now for some safe bets, if you want to place a little action on the “no.” Steelers receiver Antonio Brown has 50-1 odds to win an award that no receiver has ever won. If Brown ever would generate the kind of numbers necessary to be in the conversation, it will mean that the guy throwing the passes has likely done ever more to win the award.
Likewise, Broncos linebacker Von Miller is a 100-1 pick. With a new coach, new coordinators, and an unsettled quarterback situation, Miller will be hard pressed to stand out enough to become only the third defensive player to be named league MVP (Alan Page did it in 1971, and Lawrence Taylor won it in 1986), especially given the many great offensive players throughout the league. So, basically, if I was a betting man, I’d be inclined to risk $100 to win $1 if/when Miller doesn’t win the MVP award.
Umm, the media hates the Pats due to a jealousy just like the fans.
Brady will never win an MVP again and BB will never be Coach or Exec of the Year ever again due to a mental disorder our society has banishing very successful people.
One day, children will ask how BB does not win Exec of the Year as the greatest GM ever, and how Brady only has 2 league MVPs as the greatest QB ever.
Comical.
The jealousy and petty excuses as to why these guys are so good, just permeates with the gutless turds behind keyboards, whether they’re journalists or not.
I literally just saw the ESPY nominations for “athlete of the year” and some Cubs player named Kris Bryant is nominated, while Brady is not.
Brady is not even nominated! LOL
Our society has a serious disease.
My money is on Christian Hackenberg.
Drew Brees!
When you are the greatest player of all time, always a good chance to win MVP. Even at age the age of 40 – lol.
You’re right but think of it this way. If Brady wasn’t treated this way he wouldn’t have that chip on his shoulder that pushes him to be the GOAT.
When he’s long gone from the game, that’s when people will really realize his greatness. Which, is a shame on one hand but I’m kind of glad on the other hand….he’ll win something more important…the next SB.
-Long time Steelers fan who knows greatness when he sees it and enjoy’s watching it.
I finally saw what a Pro Draft looks like without all that darn booing.
It’s pretty awesome.
Go Pats!!!
Making a proven cheater the MVP would say everything needed about the current state of NFL & sports in general
What are the odds on Johnny Manziel?
“truth” i guess since school is out you now have more time on your hands to make silly comments
———————————————————
“proven cheater”???? Funny, the NFL admitted in Federal Court they had no evidence against Tom. The ONLY proven fact is that the NFL did not understand 7th grade science, and apparently neither do you!
Lol….kind of like what your post says about the current state on the lack of intelligence in so many that post on here…..
Tom Brady is focused on championship rings not regular season MVP awards.
Time for 5th grade geography…The current state of the NFL is Massachusetts,where the SB Trophy is the capital.
I couldn’t care less about gambling.
It true… Society has a Patriots problem… (not just the NFL)…
This run of dominance will soon be at an end, we will all look back and remember it in our own way… regardless it is greatness, and in this case it will be measured in championships not individual accolades.
For those thinking Brady should have won more than 2 MVPs, what other seasons was he deserving? Remember this is only for the regular season.
Brady hasn’t gotten the shaft on MVP voting quite a few times, often because the voters are inclined to give it to someone that had a great season that stands out from what they’ve done in the past, whereas Brady’s greatness has been well established for years. The other issue is that Brady is not a glory hound that insists on passing the ball all the time. If the game plan calls for running the ball 60% of the plays, that’s what he does, so he doesn’t always have the same stats as other QBs that insist on doing everything themselves.
Brady *has* gotten…, obviously.