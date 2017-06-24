Bakhtiari bemoans Green Bay’s constant close calls

Posted by Mike Florio on June 24, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT

On one hand, the Packers should be happy that they contend every year. On the other hand, they should be upset that they keep knocking on the door but can’t kick it in.

Put left tackle David Bakhtiari in the second category.

“It’s starting to piss me off a little bit,” Bakhtiari recently said, via Pete Dougherty of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “You’re not guaranteed another year. Keep getting close and not making it is stressful. We’ve got to collectively — we’ve got to do more. . . . The Green Bay Packers — I mean, the trophy is the Lombardi Trophy. We have to get back there and win it.”

The Packers last did in 2010. Since then, armed with one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, the Packers chronically have come up short. In some years, in-season sputters keep them from securing home-field advantage in the playoffs. In other years, they earn home games in January, and lose there.

Many will point to the Packers as the team to beat once again in the NFC. And, if recent history holds, someone eventually will beat them before they get a chance to win the trophy named after their legendary coach for a fifth time.