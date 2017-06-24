Bakhtiari bemoans Green Bay’s constant close calls

On one hand, the Packers should be happy that they contend every year. On the other hand, they should be upset that they keep knocking on the door but can’t kick it in.
Put left tackle David Bakhtiari in the second category.
“It’s starting to piss me off a little bit,” Bakhtiari recently said, via Pete Dougherty of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “You’re not guaranteed another year. Keep getting close and not making it is stressful. We’ve got to collectively — we’ve got to do more. . . . The Green Bay Packers — I mean, the trophy is the Lombardi Trophy. We have to get back there and win it.”
The Packers last did in 2010. Since then, armed with one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, the Packers chronically have come up short. In some years, in-season sputters keep them from securing home-field advantage in the playoffs. In other years, they earn home games in January, and lose there.
Many will point to the Packers as the team to beat once again in the NFC. And, if recent history holds, someone eventually will beat them before they get a chance to win the trophy named after their legendary coach for a fifth time.
Maybe if they drafted better players …
They easily could have lost to Dallas and got rolled by Atlanta. No way are they the team to beat.
I like Bakhtiari no coach speak just tells it like it is. If the rest of the Packers are “pissed” as he is it’s a very good sign.
Most Packers bashers wish they had the optimism for their teams heading into the season that Packers fans have had over the last two decades.
The Packers have been a legitimate playoff contending team every year and it isn’t a reach to say this team could win the Super Bowl.
As Brett Favre once said, “I wouldn’t bet against us”.
People around the league expect us to win it all every year.
That is a cross that I, for one, am willing to bear.