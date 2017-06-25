 Skip to content

Cam Newton: A Super Bowl ring is the one thing missing from my life

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 25, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT
Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is motivated by just one thing.

A Super Bowl ring, Newton told high school players at a 7-on-7 tournament he hosted, is what drives him, and the only thing he’s seeking in life.

“I’m looking at my life right now and I’m saying, ‘I’m missing one thing: I want a Super Bowl,’” Newton said, via the Charlotte Observer. “Yeah, but it’s really certain things that you have to really fine-tune and say, ‘Am I deserving to be a Super Bowl-winning quarterback? How can I push myself to be a better me?’”

Newton told the young players that when he was their age, he decided success at the highest level was his only option.

“The only way I put myself in this situation to be successful was I didn’t have no plan B,” Newton said. “I told myself, at the end of the day, I’m gonna be a football player and a football player only. And a lot of guys get it misconstrued because you’re setting yourself up for failure; that’s what some people think. But in myself I was thinking, ‘I ain’t got no other alternative. Either I’m gonna dominate this man in front of me or not.’”

Newton has done plenty in football since he told himself he had no plan B: He won a Heisman Trophy and a national championship in college, and he has an MVP award in the NFL. Now he just needs that ring.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Carolina Panthers, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
13 Responses to “Cam Newton: A Super Bowl ring is the one thing missing from my life”
  1. lingsun54 says: Jun 25, 2017 2:41 PM

    Just dive on that Superbowl ring. You know, like it was a loose football that you fumbled.

  2. patriots123456 says: Jun 25, 2017 2:44 PM

    He needs to learn how to dive for fumbles.

  3. thrifty says: Jun 25, 2017 2:46 PM

    A ring AND humility.

  4. dukeearl says: Jun 25, 2017 2:51 PM

    Ditch the clown act you might get one.

  5. tjacks7 says: Jun 25, 2017 2:52 PM

    You’ll get used to not having one eventually.

  6. ispeakthetruthraiders says: Jun 25, 2017 2:52 PM

    These comments are from people who dislike a black QB being better at life then them.. get off the couch

  7. bannedfromchoirpractice says: Jun 25, 2017 2:52 PM

    If a ring is that important to him, you would think to recover a loose football in a playoff game would also rank pretty high on his list of priorities. And you would be wrong to think so.

  8. fishyinalittledishy says: Jun 25, 2017 2:53 PM

    You could probably blame your ground ball covering skills why you have a missing ring. You also come across as a bit of a tool although I could be wrong as I am only forming that opinion on what i read and see on the tv and you can’t always go on that.

  9. sbdt says: Jun 25, 2017 2:54 PM

    I would add ’emotional maturity’ to that list

  10. grogansheroes says: Jun 25, 2017 2:56 PM

    The only way sCam Newton is getting a Super Bowl ring is off ebay.

  11. sumkat says: Jun 25, 2017 2:56 PM

    I would of thought a ring, and the ability to read a defense

  12. SidFarkus says: Jun 25, 2017 2:57 PM

    #1 class
    #2 common sense
    #3 humility
    #4 championship

  13. jackedupboonie says: Jun 25, 2017 2:58 PM

    Wait….he thought it was all dabs and first down poses. Nobody said he had to dive on his own fumbles to get a ring. He better just buy one because it ain’t happening.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!