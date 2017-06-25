Koa Misi waiting to be cleared after neck surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on June 25, 2017, 7:41 AM EDT

Linebacker Koa Misi took a pay cut to stay with the Dolphins this offseason, but he never made it on the field for the team.

The expectation in March was that Misi would be cleared to return from neck surgery before the end of the team’s offseason program. That did not happen, however, and it remains uncertain if Misi will get the green light from doctors before training camp gets underway next month.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Misi saw a doctor in the last couple of weeks and that he has another appointment set for July.

“I don’t know,” head coach Adam Gase said this month. “We’re not there yet. When you see him start running around or something, then I’d say we’re close.”

The Dolphins drafted Raekwon McMillan in the second round and he could be an option to start alongside Kiko Alonso and Lawrence Timmons in the event Misi doesn’t get cleared. Neville Hewitt and Mike Hull are also on hand at linebacker in Miami.