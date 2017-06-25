Louis Riddick: I haven’t heard from Chiefs about G.M. opening

Posted by Josh Alper on June 25, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT

Sunday morning brought a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that the Chiefs have reached out to ESPN analyst Louis Riddick about setting up an interview for the General Manager vacancy they created by dismissing John Dorsey last week.

That report has been disputed by someone very close to the situation. That would be Riddick himself, who took to social media on Sunday to say that word of the Chiefs’ interest has not been conveyed to him.

The Kansas City Chiefs have not contacted me and there is no interview set up for this week. Source? Me. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) June 25, 2017

That doesn’t mean that the Chiefs won’t reach out to Riddick at some point, but, for now, it seems that all is quiet on that front as the Chiefs look for Dorsey’s replacement.