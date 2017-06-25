Paxton Lynch may be making his move

Posted by Mike Florio on June 25, 2017, 10:18 AM EDT

As Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch brace for a training camp/preseason battle for the starting job in Denver, Lynch apparently received a boost as the team commenced its final break of the offseason.

Via Mike Klis of 9news.com, “something happened” with Lynch in the final two weeks of the offseason program.

“His switch was flipped,” Klis writes. “He started to get it. He started to play as if he was doing just that — playing. Playing and not thinking about his protections and hot reads and coverages and delivering the ball on time.”

Lynch didn’t disagree with that perception.

“I mean the more reps I’m getting with these guys, the more I get to go against the defense and see the looks live compared to just on paper, it’s helping me a lot,’’ Lynch told Klis. “I think each practice I’ve progressively got better.”

Siemian still has the lead, per Klis, but a contest that seemed to be headed for a blowout may now be going the other way. And that’s bad news for the third-year seventh-round pick, given that as practical matter he’ll need to win big in order to win the job. All ties and anything close to that likely will go to the second-year first-rounder, whom the Broncos undoubtedly hope to give opportunities to reach the ceiling they surely believe he has.

Otherwise, they wouldn’t have traded up to get him 14 months ago.