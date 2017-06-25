Remember Carr’s crack at the Seahawks

Posted by Mike Florio on June 25, 2017, 10:04 AM EDT

The fine fellow who runs the @OldTakesExposed account on Twitter has received a gift that may keep on giving. (Unrelated to the dumb sh-t I say on a regular basis.)

With Raiders quarterback Derek Carr commemorating his new contract by throwing shade at the Seahawks for the decision to throw and not run from the one in Super Bowl XLIX, the Oakland offense will now be scrutinized whenever it progresses toward the end zone.

“[T]here’s no pressure, there’s no, ‘We’ll be on the one-yard line and I won’t give it to Marshawn, I’ll throw it.’ None of that stuff,” Carr said.

Based on Carr’s comment, there will be no reason for the opposing defense to anticipate a throw from the one. Which means there will be no reason to instruct any of the defenders to cover the pass. Which means 11 players can load up to pursue and to pound Marshawn Lynch.

That would be unwise, of course, because if defenses consistently take Carr’s comments literally, the Raiders eventually will embrace the possibility of making Carr look like a liar by throwing, not running.

The more likely reality is that Carr’s comment will have no impact on the plays called by the Raiders when the ball is on the one and Beast Mode is in the backfield. The run-pass option must always be present, if for no reason than to ensure that the defense is kept guessing for as long as possible regarding what will happen after the snap. The more the defense knows about the play before it begins, the easier it will be to stop it.

Regardless, any time the Raiders throw from the one or close to it with Marshawn in the mix, someone will be dusting off Carr’s comments. Especially if the decision to score by the air doesn’t result in a touchdown.