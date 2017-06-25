Report: Chiefs want to interview Louis Riddick for G.M. opening

The Chiefs made waves last week with the surprising announcement that they had dismissed General Manager John Dorsey after four years with the team.
The team’s co-directors of player personnel Mike Borgonzi and Brett Veach are expected to be candidates for a promotion, but the team will be looking outside the organization as well. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs want ESPN analyst Louis Riddick to interview for the job.
Riddick was a defensive back for several teams in the 1990s and worked in the personnel departments in Washington and Philadelphia before making the move to TV. Riddick interviewed for the 49ers General Manager vacancy earlier this year before they hired John Lynch.
Riddick said he was close to getting that job and, true or not, it looks like he’s getting another chance to make his case for running an NFL personnel department.
Isn’t Andy Reid the GM?
If they were smart, they’d interview John Dorsey first.
the Chefs are the great pretenders of the NFL
Jun 25, 2017
Isn’t Andy Reid the GM?
No. That was indeed in Reid’s original contract but within days of firing Pioli the team hired Dorsey (who previously worked for Reid) and Reid agreed to Dorsey taking final say on personnel. However, Reid clearly wasn’t 101% happy because with hiring the team also changed the setup so that Reid would not report to the GM but direct to the owner, Hunt.
If this had happened a few months earlier, Colts could have (gladly) traded Grigson for Ballard.
bb protege
would be a great hire
they should have never let pioli go
caserio is clearly not available
Step down for the Chiefs. Reminds me when the Eagles fired Tom Modrak and gave Andy Reid personnel duties. Reid then hired Tom Heckert. Riddick will wind up being Heckert if he’s hired.
I have a “fair and honest question”. The GM job for an NFL team comes with a ton of stress, pressure and oh so much more. What “Real Qualifications” does this guy bring to the table????? From the article above it would appear to be “NONE”.
I just want to add that I just looked him up on Wikipedia and this guy has been with “9 Different Teams”. Not exactly a stellar record that I would look for in a GM.
riddick doesn’t have any qualifications?
of course he does. are you not able to resd his resume?
the fact he has the pats approach nailed to a T, would
be enough for me to hire him.
Louis RiddickVerified account @LRiddickESPN 19m19 minutes ago
The Kansas City Chiefs have not contacted me and there is no interview set up for this week. Source? Me.