Ahman Green arrested on child abuse charge

Posted by Josh Alper on June 26, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT

Former Packers running back Ahman Green has been arrested in Wisconsin after an allegation of child abuse.

Paul Srubas of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that the Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Green was arrested and taken to the county jail. Per the website for the jail, Green is charged with Child Abuse-Intentionally Cause Harm/Cruelty toward Child.

The authorities also said they are doing further investigation into the matter and did not provide any other details concerning the reasons for Green’s arrest.

Green played for the Packers from 2000-06 and returned to the team in 2009, which was also his final season in the NFL. Green, who also played for the Seahawks and Texans, remains the leading rusher in franchise history.