Ahman Green arrested on child abuse charge

Former Packers running back Ahman Green has been arrested in Wisconsin after an allegation of child abuse.
Paul Srubas of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that the Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Green was arrested and taken to the county jail. Per the website for the jail, Green is charged with Child Abuse-Intentionally Cause Harm/Cruelty toward Child.
The authorities also said they are doing further investigation into the matter and did not provide any other details concerning the reasons for Green’s arrest.
Green played for the Packers from 2000-06 and returned to the team in 2009, which was also his final season in the NFL. Green, who also played for the Seahawks and Texans, remains the leading rusher in franchise history.
So the all-time leading rusher for both the Packers and the Vikings is a known child abuser? Guess those teams aren’t as different as their fans like to think
noooooooooo!!!!!!!!! This hurts
Another fine Nebraska product.
let’s hold judgement until facts are revealed. he may have just given the child a few whacks on the butt and somebody got mad. OR, it could be something more severe. let’s just wait!
It’s going to be entertaining seeing all the packer fans who called for Petersons head try to get around this one.
I hope the child is unharmed and is in good hands.
Texan
I await the cheeser rants on child abuse and how Green should be thrown in prison for the rest of his life. I’m sure there won’t be one because they are mostly hypocrites.
Yes, but how much did GB know?
They HAD to have known he would do this!
Once a Packer, always a Packer.
When in Rome, do as the Romans do.
Child abuse from a Packer?
No. Can’t be.
We employ rapists and drunks but never a child abuser.
*IF* he did this, he’ll get what’s coming to him in prison and he’ll deserve it all and more.
This opens up a whole new perspective (slap in the face) on cheesebay. Hypocrisy at its best.
Hopefully,this is unfounded.It takes a special kind of coward to abuse a child.
the packer trolls just soiled their 5 day old briefs with this new!
omg, what are the packer fans going to say now lol
Packers fan here. If convicted and depending on what it is, of course he should get sentenced. The fans in GB are not ok with this type of behavior. If he was already employed, we would want that terminated. I realize other places deal with it by giving the player a big pay increase, but hopefully things are different here.
I can’t believe I can just search for inmates like that. I thought for sure there would be a law prohibiting that.
948.03(2)(b) is considered a Class H Felony.