Ahman Green arrested on child abuse charge

Posted by Josh Alper on June 26, 2017, 11:52 AM EDT
Former Packers running back Ahman Green has been arrested in Wisconsin after an allegation of child abuse.

Paul Srubas of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that the Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Green was arrested and taken to the county jail. Per the website for the jail, Green is charged with Child Abuse-Intentionally Cause Harm/Cruelty toward Child.

The authorities also said they are doing further investigation into the matter and did not provide any other details concerning the reasons for Green’s arrest.

Green played for the Packers from 2000-06 and returned to the team in 2009, which was also his final season in the NFL. Green, who also played for the Seahawks and Texans, remains the leading rusher in franchise history.

19 Responses to “Ahman Green arrested on child abuse charge”
  1. touchdownroddywhite says: Jun 26, 2017 11:59 AM

    So the all-time leading rusher for both the Packers and the Vikings is a known child abuser? Guess those teams aren’t as different as their fans like to think

  2. gbpackfan3 says: Jun 26, 2017 12:02 PM

    noooooooooo!!!!!!!!! This hurts

  3. amaf21 says: Jun 26, 2017 12:06 PM

    Another fine Nebraska product.

  4. svanablak says: Jun 26, 2017 12:08 PM

    let’s hold judgement until facts are revealed. he may have just given the child a few whacks on the butt and somebody got mad. OR, it could be something more severe. let’s just wait!

  5. contra74 says: Jun 26, 2017 12:13 PM

    It’s going to be entertaining seeing all the packer fans who called for Petersons head try to get around this one.

  6. kane337 says: Jun 26, 2017 12:16 PM

    I hope the child is unharmed and is in good hands.

  7. xlivsaints says: Jun 26, 2017 12:16 PM

    Texan

  8. Liberalsruineverything says: Jun 26, 2017 12:17 PM

    I await the cheeser rants on child abuse and how Green should be thrown in prison for the rest of his life. I’m sure there won’t be one because they are mostly hypocrites.

  9. tylawspick6 says: Jun 26, 2017 12:17 PM

    Yes, but how much did GB know?

    They HAD to have known he would do this!

  10. 440Barracuda says: Jun 26, 2017 12:21 PM

    Once a Packer, always a Packer.

    When in Rome, do as the Romans do.

  11. screamingyellowzonkers says: Jun 26, 2017 12:23 PM

    Child abuse from a Packer?

    No. Can’t be.

    We employ rapists and drunks but never a child abuser.

  12. widerightyouloseagain says: Jun 26, 2017 12:24 PM

    *IF* he did this, he’ll get what’s coming to him in prison and he’ll deserve it all and more.

  13. GenXJ says: Jun 26, 2017 12:25 PM

    This opens up a whole new perspective (slap in the face) on cheesebay. Hypocrisy at its best.

  14. mannyiac says: Jun 26, 2017 12:27 PM

    Hopefully,this is unfounded.It takes a special kind of coward to abuse a child.

  15. ariani1985 says: Jun 26, 2017 12:29 PM

    the packer trolls just soiled their 5 day old briefs with this new!

  16. pryrates2020 says: Jun 26, 2017 12:31 PM

    omg, what are the packer fans going to say now lol

  17. djvh2 says: Jun 26, 2017 12:31 PM

    Packers fan here. If convicted and depending on what it is, of course he should get sentenced. The fans in GB are not ok with this type of behavior. If he was already employed, we would want that terminated. I realize other places deal with it by giving the player a big pay increase, but hopefully things are different here.

  18. crik911 says: Jun 26, 2017 12:34 PM

    I can’t believe I can just search for inmates like that. I thought for sure there would be a law prohibiting that.

  19. RegisHawk says: Jun 26, 2017 12:38 PM

    948.03(2)(b) is considered a Class H Felony.

