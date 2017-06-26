Arthur Blank expects Devonta Freeman extension soon

Posted by Josh Alper on June 26, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman’s contract has been a storyline since Super Bowl week with Freeman making it clear he wants an extension as he moves into the final year of his rookie contract.

Freeman said recently that he believes “something special is coming” and the guy who would ultimately be paying the salary associated with any deal supports that viewpoint.

During an appearance with Jamie Dukes and Mike Bell on 92.9 The Game on Monday, Falcons owner Arthur Blank was asked about contract talks with Freeman. Blank said that he expects a deal with Freeman will be completed soon.

Blank added that General Manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn will be doing the legwork on negotiating a deal. Dimitroff said in May that he expected conversations about the extension to heat up heading into camp, so it looks like that timeline is shaping up as an accurate one.