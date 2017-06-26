Charcandrick West raves about Patrick Mahomes’ arm strength

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 26, 2017, 6:51 AM EDT

Chiefs running back Charcandrick West has caught some practice passes from rookie first-round quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and he’s feeling it in his hands.

West told NFL Media that it forced him to take notice when he saw how quickly the ball was getting to him when Mahomes throws it.

“Man, this kid can throw the football,” West said. “Man, I mean, I ran I think a slant route and I was like, woah. It was crazy. He’s got a cannon on him.”

Having a cannon is not something anyone would say about the Chiefs’ starting quarterback, Alex Smith. So whenever Mahomes supplants Smith, Mahomes will bring something to the table that Smith does not.