Drug charges against Matt Elam dropped

Former Ravens first-round pick Matt Elam was arrested twice this offseason, but he is no longer facing criminal charges in either of those matters.

According to multiple reports, authorities in Florida have dropped drug charges against Elam related to a February arrest. Theft and battery charges stemming from a May incident were dropped last week.

Elam was arrested in Miami-Dade County after a traffic stop on February 26. He was charged with marijuana possession, possession with the intent to sell or deliver and possession of a controlled substance after police found marijuana and oxycodone in the vehicle.

Elam played safety for the Ravens for the last four years, but the team did not pick up their option on his contract for the 2017 season. He became a free agent in March as a result and has not drawn any reported interest, although that could potentially change now that Elam is no longer facing charges.