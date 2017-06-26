Jets fans have no issue with tanking, but don’t approve of owner

The Jets currently aren’t good. And they seem to be embracing the opportunity to be as bad as they possibly could be. And their season-ticket holders don’t seem to have a problem with that.
As explained by Brian Costello the New York Post, a survey of Jets season-ticket holders shows that they have no objection to the team’s apparent tanking.
Question: “What do you think of the Jets’ current plan to get rid of older, expensive players and sacrifice the 2017 season in order to get a high pick in 2018?” Of the 110 who responded, 79 percent approved of the approach. Still, 80 percent of those who responded will still root for the Jets to win.
But that’s not because of the current owner. Fifty-six percent of the season-ticket holders said they don’t approve of the job Woody Johnson is doing. For them, the good news is that his brother, Christopher Wold Johnson, will eventually be doing that job, once Woody becomes the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.
Some think that could be better for the Jets, putting someone/anyone else in charge of what could be a long-overdue turnaround of the franchise.
J-E-T-S
Just enough to lose. Thank you
19-0
Although tanking a season is not considered cheating it sure as hell is poor sportsmanship. and I think reflects poorly on the organization and it’s management and owner.
As a Bills fan and former season ticket holder, it is one thing to field a crappy team because of poor management or the coaching is inept, but at least they are trying. To tank on purpose is another thing altogether. To me, it’s a stain that can never be washed away.
Woody Johnson cost the Jets Bill Belichick. BB was okay with the organization when it was Mr. Hess