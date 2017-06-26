Mets G.M. on Tim Tebow: “We recognize this is not a usual circumstance”

The traditional stats might not seem to merit a promotion, but the Mets are seeing things in Tim Tebow to justify moving him up a level in their minor league system.
Despite hitting .220 for the low-A Columbia Fireflies, the Mets promoted him to high-A St. Lucie yesterday.
“His on-base, his isolated power, his swing, exit velocity. A lot of different things have been much better in the last 15 games or something like that,” Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson said, via Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News. “On the other hand, we recognize this is not a usual circumstance, but we just felt, everything involved, it was about the right time for him to move to high-A ball.”
Tebow has 23 RBI and three home runs, but he’s also second on the team with 14 doubles. He strikes out a lot (69 times in 214 at bats), and he’s also 29 years old.
“I think we’re pleased with the first half of the season. It’s not like he’s tearing up the league, but at the same time all the indications are positive in terms of various things we look at, chase rates, exit velocities and other things,” Alderson said. “The bottom line is the average isn’t there, but he’s improving. . . .
“There was a chance he would completely bomb in spring training, that didn’t happen. His performance there justified assignment to a full-season club. He went to Columbia. I wouldn’t say he’s excelled there, but I would say what he’s done there, given all the circumstances, justifies the promotion to St. Lucie.”
That’s just about the definition of damning with faint praise, but Tebow has continued to work on his second sport, and get high marks for his intangibles. That’s always been the case, regardless of sport.
I’m wondering if we can get a complete rundown of what every washed up/washed out NFL QB is doing these days. Tebow’s 15 minutes ended hours ago.
Well,at least he draws a crowd to the park.
Tebow was blackballed every bit as much as Kaepernick. Tebow went and pursued another dream. Kaepernick just continues to be a pock mark
Translation – His fans are completely nuts. Let’s send him back to Florida and put him in a bigger park so we can sell more tickets!
If Tim Tebow was “blackballed”, then I am the Prince of Persia.
You have no clue. Tebow was given every opportunity to fail and brought into several camps despite not being able to throw the ball.
He isn’t a football story anymore Florio, he is a circus show.
i really don’t get why these articles keep getting tagged as pats articles. we don’t care..
With the slightly improved competition he’ll either be pushed to get better or he’ll become overwhelmed and go from mediocre/poor to horrible.