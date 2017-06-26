Michael Floyd heads back to court on Monday

As soon as today, Vikings receiver Michael Floyd will find out whether he’ll be sent back to jail and/or otherwise punished for testing positive for alcohol while on house arrest due to, Floyd claims, drinking apparently copious amounts of kombucha tea.
The court hearing, scheduled for Monday in Arizona, has been enhanced by the Vikings’ decision to send a letter supporting Floyd’s belief that kombucha tea doesn’t contain alcohol. It’s not all that implausible to think Floyd truly wasn’t aware that the beverage contains a certain amount of booze, given that he was subject to periodic, unannounced dates with an in-home breath-testing machine.
Arizona doesn’t screw around with DUI offenses; Floyd admitted to extreme DUI, which included a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.217 percent, well above the legal limit of 0.08 percent.
Many jurisdictions view house arrest as a privilege. For Floyd, that privilege was extended to a decision to let him complete the sentence in Minnesota, so that he could attend offseason workouts with the Vikings.
Much of the outcome will depend on the judge’s attitude toward deviations from the terms of house arrest in DUI cases, along with an assessment of whether Floyd is telling the truth. The magnitude of his BAC — 0.055 percent — will make it easier for the judge to conclude that Floyd was simply rolling the dice and hoping he wouldn’t be tested, perhaps with the kombucha tea defense tucked into his back pocket.
Regardless, an answer as to whether Floyd will get a pass or a trip back to prison could come by the time Tuesday arrives.
To jail you go.
“Ignorance of the law is no excuse” is a well known statement.
‘But I didn’t know’ is not valid and the courts have long upheld that. If he gets off, power and money will have won again over the law. What’s next? The rich able to skip out on their ankle bracelets?
The judge isn’t stupid. They gave him a chance and he rubbed their nose in it. They let him slide here and every drunk in AZ will say they just had a little to much tea. Like in college at Notre Dame the coach defended him by saying he took to much communion.
“it is “on tap” at the team’s training facility”
Strange that this is available at the team’s facility and can be ingested without question …
Guil-Tea.
Players use the “I didn’t know” excuse all the time. For instance, PEDs…(looking at you clay “fathead” matthews)
Even in a story that has nothing to do with the Packers you guys are talking about them. Funny. What’s funnier is the idea that Clay is on PED’s. You must not have looked at his stats from last year.
For someone of Floyd’s size, 0.055 BAC = around 3 or 4 beers (of 4.5%, 12oz) per hour. A kombucha is 0.5% so would require a rate of about 30 kombuchas per hour. Even if he drank the extra-fermented tea (up to 2.5%) we’re talking 7 per hour. Sorry, but I don’t believe the BAC was accidental. You’d need Mr. T as your fall guy, not Mr Tea.
Streetyson has it. Dude would have had to drink Kombucha at an inhuman rate. He lied. The court will not (or at least should not) believe him and he should owe the balance of his sentence. We’ll see…
Just another example of da man trying to keep a brother down.
“Just another example of da man trying to keep a brother down.”
Are you serious? Go watch the video of Floyd when the cop found him passed out at the stop sign and say that again.
This has zero to do with racism and everything to do with Floyd being too damn stupid to get a limo, a town car or event a taxi/uber. He’s very very lucky he didn’t hurt or kill some innocent person and in much worse trouble than he is.
I heard Live PD is adding Eden Prairie to the locations they’re broadcasting from. SKOLOLOLOLOL!
Alcohol is alcohol, no matter what he drank. He violated the terms of his house arrest. Get his cell ready…