Michael Floyd sentenced to one day in jail for kombucha violation

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 26, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT
The judge apparently wasn’t a Star Wars fan.

According to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd was sentenced to a day in jail after a Scottsdale judge found him in violation of his house arrest for drinking kombucha tea.

Floyd was prohibited from drinking alcohol as part of his sentence for a December DUI in Arizona, which led the Cardinals to release him. He said he violated the alcohol tests that were a part of the terms of his house arrest (which was transferred to Minnesota) by drinking the tea, which he didn’t realize contained alcohol.

The Vikings bought that explanation, but the Scottsdale judge didn’t care. Floyd also has to serve the remaining five days of his house arrest.

11 Responses to “Michael Floyd sentenced to one day in jail for kombucha violation”
  1. stellarperformance says: Jun 26, 2017 4:44 PM

    One day? He could’ve gotten his buzz after all………by drinking five cases of the stuff instead of four.

  2. chicagobtech says: Jun 26, 2017 4:47 PM

    It might just be my schadenfreude showing, but part of me would love to hear that Floyd has to serve that day in Maricopa county jail.

  3. dayglo80 says: Jun 26, 2017 4:53 PM

    Straight Cash Homey

  4. gp265 says: Jun 26, 2017 4:53 PM

    One day in jail doesn’t seem like a big deal, but since he was found to be in violation, the NFL might suspend him now for a full year.

  5. h0c2000 says: Jun 26, 2017 4:54 PM

    If he keeps going like he has been, it’ll be the first of many days in jail.

  6. allight59 says: Jun 26, 2017 5:02 PM

    He’ll get a max suspension of 4 games, no way he’s out for the whole year. Just hope he realizes he’s out of chances and gets his life together. He has a class organization behind him.

  7. eazeback says: Jun 26, 2017 5:04 PM

    yay! he beat em again

  8. Chris says: Jun 26, 2017 5:08 PM

    He’ll get a max suspension of 4 games, no way he’s out for the whole year. Just hope he realizes he’s out of chances and gets his life together. He has a class organization behind him.

    He “had” a class organization behind him, in the Cardinals, and when he refused to accept responsibility for his actions, they cut him.

  9. The Phantom Stranger says: Jun 26, 2017 5:16 PM

    Let’s not forget that Floyd has been living with Kyle Rudolph during his house arrest. Rudolph would know if Floyd was boozing it up or if the tea defense was possible. I find it hard to believe that Rudolph and the Vikings would lie to protect a guy who at best will make a marginal contribution to the team if he truly were unable to avoid the sauce.

  10. jjb0811 says: Jun 26, 2017 5:21 PM

    Oh the injustice of 1 day. Maybe CK can have a kneeel down hopping to exonerate this tragic defeat of a 1% African American athlete millionaire.

  11. flvikesfan says: Jun 26, 2017 5:28 PM

    1 day in jail and 5 days on house arrest, so in 7 days Mike is gonna get lit!!!!

