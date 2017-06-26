Michael Floyd sentenced to one day in jail for kombucha violation

The judge apparently wasn’t a Star Wars fan.
According to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd was sentenced to a day in jail after a Scottsdale judge found him in violation of his house arrest for drinking kombucha tea.
Floyd was prohibited from drinking alcohol as part of his sentence for a December DUI in Arizona, which led the Cardinals to release him. He said he violated the alcohol tests that were a part of the terms of his house arrest (which was transferred to Minnesota) by drinking the tea, which he didn’t realize contained alcohol.
The Vikings bought that explanation, but the Scottsdale judge didn’t care. Floyd also has to serve the remaining five days of his house arrest.
One day? He could’ve gotten his buzz after all………by drinking five cases of the stuff instead of four.
It might just be my schadenfreude showing, but part of me would love to hear that Floyd has to serve that day in Maricopa county jail.
Straight Cash Homey
One day in jail doesn’t seem like a big deal, but since he was found to be in violation, the NFL might suspend him now for a full year.
If he keeps going like he has been, it’ll be the first of many days in jail.
He’ll get a max suspension of 4 games, no way he’s out for the whole year. Just hope he realizes he’s out of chances and gets his life together. He has a class organization behind him.
yay! he beat em again
He “had” a class organization behind him, in the Cardinals, and when he refused to accept responsibility for his actions, they cut him.
Let’s not forget that Floyd has been living with Kyle Rudolph during his house arrest. Rudolph would know if Floyd was boozing it up or if the tea defense was possible. I find it hard to believe that Rudolph and the Vikings would lie to protect a guy who at best will make a marginal contribution to the team if he truly were unable to avoid the sauce.
Oh the injustice of 1 day. Maybe CK can have a kneeel down hopping to exonerate this tragic defeat of a 1% African American athlete millionaire.
1 day in jail and 5 days on house arrest, so in 7 days Mike is gonna get lit!!!!