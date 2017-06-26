Michael Strahan unconcerned about Odell Beckham skipping OTAs

Posted by Charean Williams on June 26, 2017, 3:58 PM EDT

Michael Strahan is unconcerned about Odell Beckham Jr. skipping the Giants’ organized team activities, pointing to Beckham’s work ethic and commitment to football.

“I’ve seen this kid work,” Strahan said at the Just Rivals.com Golf Classic, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “I’ve talked to him this offseason. His head is where it needs to be.

“Everybody gives him a hard time about missing a little OTAs. Hell, I didn’t go to those things, so I’m the wrong person to be sympathetic for people who are giving him a hard time.”

Beckham spent most of the offseason in Los Angeles working with his personal trainer. The receiver showed up for the Giants’ mandatory minicamp earlier this month and is expected to report to training camp with his teammates July 27.

The Giants hope Beckham’s career is as productive as Strahan’s was. In 15 seasons with the Giants, Strahan had 141.5 sacks and was inducted in to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.