Monday non-vacation vacation PFT Live podcast is available

Posted by Mike Florio on June 26, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

So while I’m on vacation from PFT Live, I’m not really on vacation. On most weekdays, I’ll post a podcast-only edition of PFT Live.

Monday’s 45-minute, fast-paced tour of the NFL is available now.

Now back to my vacation. Which is basically my usual day-in, day-in existence.

The goal is to induce envy; I think the emotion you’re actually feeling is pity.