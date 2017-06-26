Report: George Paton turns down Chiefs G.M. interview

After being considered for a couple other G.M. jobs, Vikings Assistant General Manager George Paton has decided not to interview for another.
Paton declined an interview for the Chiefs G.M. vacancy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.
The Colts and 49ers both considered Paton for their G.M. vacancies in January, so his name has been bandied about a lot in the NFL this offseason. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him get a G.M. job next year.
But this year, he’ll remain in Minnesota, and the Chiefs will keep looking, with no word yet on who the strongest candidates are.
Chiefs FO is a dumpster fire now. Who would want the job knowing that Andy is now calling all the shots?
Wants to be around for the Viking Superbowl Championship…can’t blame the guy.
Rooney Rule interview.
Smart move by Paton.
Somewhere, Ted Thompson is still trying to figure out if the defense is X’s or the O’s.
Maybe the Chiefs can try Dwight Eishower next.