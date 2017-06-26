 Skip to content

Ryan Cowden, Scott Fitterer the latest names in Chiefs G.M. search

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 26, 2017, 11:41 AM EDT
Getty Images

Two outside candidates are part of the Chiefs General Manager search.

Titans director of player personnel Ryan Cowden and Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer are both on the Chiefs’ radar, according to Tom Pelissero of USA Today.

Cowden is a former Panthers scout who left Carolina last year for a better job in Tennessee. Fitterer has previously interviewed for G.M. openings in San Francisco and Indianapolis.

The Chiefs made the surprising decision to fire G.M. John Dorsey last week and are now looking for someone to replace him.

2 Responses to “Ryan Cowden, Scott Fitterer the latest names in Chiefs G.M. search”
  1. darthvincent says: Jun 26, 2017 12:09 PM

    Does John Dorsey deserve better from the Chiefs?

    Yes… so far the only complaint has been that he doesn’t share information with un-named front office underlings.

  2. kane337 says: Jun 26, 2017 12:13 PM

    Andy Reid not applying?

